Lula is back!

Nov 01, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lula come back in power. He get a another chance. But he barely scrape home with a victory by less than 2%.

De man is fighter. De fuss three elections de man contest he lose. Den he win and step down because of term limits. When he try fuh come back, dem disqualify he by charging he with trumped up charges and dem throw he in jail. He successor get removed also in a legislative coup. But now Lula come back and win de elections, even though it was a really close contest

De Brazilians elections commission put Guyana to shame. Dem finish de tabulation within hours of de polls. And was more than 123 million persons voted in dem election. Yet dem could ah get de results out in quick time.

In Brazil voting is compulsory from age 18 to 70. So yuh gat to vote.

De reason why dem get de results so quick is because dem gat voting machines and day add up de votes quickly. But in Guyana we political parties nah want introduce voting machines. Not even fuh local government elections which are less contentious.

De Opposition now talking about biometrics. But dem fuhget we done gat biometrics in we elections. At each polling station dem gat a folio with all yuh  biometric details including yuh photograph.

So while dem now calling fuh biometrics, dem nah calling fuh voting machines. De opposition nah playing games with dem supporters mind because dem don’t know how fuh come out and tell de people how is nat true dat dead and migrant people voted.

Talk half. Leff half.

