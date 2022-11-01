Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dolphin stun North Ruimveldt 14 – 0 in final round

Nov 01, 2022 Sports

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 League…

  • West Ruimveldt triumph to leave Friendship winless

 

Kaieteur News – Dolphin and West Ruimveldt hunted victory to attainment in the seventh and final round of the Petra organised GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League on Sunday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The double header featured West Ruimveldt winning against Friendship in the curtain raiser while North Ruimveldt were steamrolled by Dolphin in the match that followed.

This means that Dolphin have leaped into third place on the points table with 11 points, while North Ruimveldt (10), West Ruimveldt (4) and Friendship (0) have ended the League in fifth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

West Ruimveldt’s goal scorers (L-R): Mark Thomas, Elijah Sataur and Nicholas James.

Prior to the start of the final round, North Ruimveldt were fourth on 10 points, behind President’s College (11), Golden Grove (14) and Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) 15). Cummings Lodge were fifth on nine points while Dolphin were sixth on eight points.

However, Dolphin’s newly acquired spot may be in jeopardy since President’s College still have a match under their belt. A draw or better from President’s College guarantees them at least a third place finish. Ironically, President’s College’s current fourth place position is also under threat from fifth place holder, Cummings Lodge, who they will play in the final round.

This Sunday the tournament will culminate with the final two matches as Cummings Lodge and President’s College meet in the curtain raiser from 16:00 hrs, while the tournament leader, CWSS, and second place holder, Golden Grove, battle in the title decider showdown from 18:00 hrs, at the same venue.

Yesterday’s proceedings got underway with West Ruimveldt securing their first win in seven attempts while Friendship lost their seventh consecutive match to end the League winless. Their match ended 6 – 0.

Doubles from Mark Thomas (18’ & 26’), Elijah Sataur (6’ & 17’) and Nicholas James (60’ & 70’) comfortably propelled West Ruimveldt over the line in their most memorable game of the season.

The other match was played with way more intensity than the first as Dolphin fought valiantly to destroy North Ruimveldt, 14 – 0.

Jamal Williams led with a helmet-trick, Nicholas Tappin and June Charles pitched in with hat-tricks, while Requan Kerwin, JerryBurnett, Codwell Peters and Jequan Cole all supported with a goal each.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Unknowns, Achievers to battle in ExxonMobil Futsal final

Team Unknowns, Achievers to battle in ExxonMobil Futsal final

Nov 01, 2022

…$500,000 to the winners on Saturday in Linden Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal tournament semi-finals on Saturday were considered a goal fest, with 33 goals scored in just two...
Read More
Ali Mohamed’s ton, Sankar’s 5-94 highlight drawn match at Bourda

Ali Mohamed’s ton, Sankar’s 5-94 highlight...

Nov 01, 2022

Santos and GFC storm into semis following respective extra-time victories

Santos and GFC storm into semis following...

Nov 01, 2022

Athanaze’s maiden ton gives Volcanoes 28-run win over Harpy Eagles

Athanaze’s maiden ton gives Volcanoes 28-run...

Nov 01, 2022

AJM Enterprise launches “We got you covered” campaign for the GMRSC International Race of Champions VVIP

AJM Enterprise launches “We got you covered”...

Nov 01, 2022

Queenstown secure first win; Henrietta’s winning streak halted by Good Hope

Queenstown secure first win; Henrietta’s...

Nov 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Is MoM another pappy show?

    Kaieteur News – The objectives of ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) are commendable. The problems which the Men on Mission... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]