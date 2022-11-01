Dolphin stun North Ruimveldt 14 – 0 in final round

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 League…

West Ruimveldt triumph to leave Friendship winless

Kaieteur News – Dolphin and West Ruimveldt hunted victory to attainment in the seventh and final round of the Petra organised GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League on Sunday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The double header featured West Ruimveldt winning against Friendship in the curtain raiser while North Ruimveldt were steamrolled by Dolphin in the match that followed.

This means that Dolphin have leaped into third place on the points table with 11 points, while North Ruimveldt (10), West Ruimveldt (4) and Friendship (0) have ended the League in fifth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Prior to the start of the final round, North Ruimveldt were fourth on 10 points, behind President’s College (11), Golden Grove (14) and Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) 15). Cummings Lodge were fifth on nine points while Dolphin were sixth on eight points.

However, Dolphin’s newly acquired spot may be in jeopardy since President’s College still have a match under their belt. A draw or better from President’s College guarantees them at least a third place finish. Ironically, President’s College’s current fourth place position is also under threat from fifth place holder, Cummings Lodge, who they will play in the final round.

This Sunday the tournament will culminate with the final two matches as Cummings Lodge and President’s College meet in the curtain raiser from 16:00 hrs, while the tournament leader, CWSS, and second place holder, Golden Grove, battle in the title decider showdown from 18:00 hrs, at the same venue.

Yesterday’s proceedings got underway with West Ruimveldt securing their first win in seven attempts while Friendship lost their seventh consecutive match to end the League winless. Their match ended 6 – 0.

Doubles from Mark Thomas (18’ & 26’), Elijah Sataur (6’ & 17’) and Nicholas James (60’ & 70’) comfortably propelled West Ruimveldt over the line in their most memorable game of the season.

The other match was played with way more intensity than the first as Dolphin fought valiantly to destroy North Ruimveldt, 14 – 0.

Jamal Williams led with a helmet-trick, Nicholas Tappin and June Charles pitched in with hat-tricks, while Requan Kerwin, JerryBurnett, Codwell Peters and Jequan Cole all supported with a goal each.