Ali Mohamed’s ton, Sankar’s 5-94 highlight drawn match at Bourda

GISE/Star Party Rental 2-Day 1st Division cricket…

Kaieteur News – Renaldo Ali Mohamed scored a 104 for GCC, while leg-spinner Steven Sankar captured 5-94 for DCC in their fixture at Bourda over the weekend in the resumption of the GCA’s GISE/Star Party Rentals first division two-day tournament.

Ali Mohamed’s 104 came from 112 balls with nine fours and seven sixes after Ryan Hemraj, with 56 from 74 balls with seven boundaries and Navindra Persaud, who made 42 from 147 balls with five fours had given the home team a good start.

A cameo 29 with four fours and a six from Carlos La Rose, 23, with three fours from Mavindra Dindyal and 22 with a four and two sixes from Bernard Bailey supported Ali Mohamed as GCC declared at 303-9 from 80 overs.

Sankar continued his white ball form with 5-94 from 26 overs as Red ball and white clothes cricket returned to City.

Christopher Barnwell with 2-84 from 17 overs was also among the wickets for DCC, who galloped to 83-1 in 8 overs when time ran out.

Joshua Persaud stroked seven boundaries in his 22-ball 38 before he was stumped going after left-arm spinner Devon Lord at 61-1 in 5.4 overs.

Sachin Singh (6*) joined Peter Perez who finished unbeaten on 35 from 17 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Earlier, a 92-run opening stand between Hemraj and the sedate Navindra Persaud give GCC a solid foundation as they ended day one on 127-3 from 40 overs, having lost Dindyal and Aryan Persaud; bowled for a duck as Barnwell struck in quick succession just before the close after Hemraj was caught and bowled by Sankar to leave GCC on 92-1.

Resuming on Sunday with Persaud on 39 and Zachary Jodah on three, Sankar struck twice in the space of two runs when he removed both overnight batters as GCC slipped to 132-5.

However, Ali Mohamed, batting at seven, flayed the bowling to all parts to race to 50 and then 100 before running out of partners despite starts from La Rose and Bailey. (Sean Devers)