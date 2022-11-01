AJM Enterprise launches “We got you covered” campaign for the GMRSC International Race of Champions VVIP

Kaieteur News – Preparations for GMRSC International Race of Champions carded for November 13th at the South Dakota Race Track are moving feverously as the countdown has started to the most anticipated race meet to close 2022. Images of the newly designed track has surfaced on the official GMRSC facebook page creating quite a stir among drivers who have grown accustomed to the old track design. Members of the GMRSC Executive were present on Sunday 30th to offer guidance and advice to the drivers and motorbike racers who utilized the opportunity to practice.

Present at the unofficial practice day held at the South Dakota was CEO of AJM Enterprise Mr. Nasrudeen “Junior” Mohamed and members of his planning team who were able to secure a walk-through with the President of the GMRSC and champion racer Mr. Mark Viera.

The main topic of discussion was the access to the section while the races are in progress. To ensure the VVIP paid patrons receive the unlimited service as advertised, the AJM Team will be preparing a road that will allow patrons to access the secured VVIP internal parking all day.

AJM Enterprise has launched a campaign “We got you covered” to enhance the VVIP experience. The first coverage to be added was an all-inclusive accommodation package for the weekend of the races at the Splashmins Resort located approximately 15 minutes from the venue. This Hotel package was designed for international drivers and family members or patrons who desire the convenience of close proximity to the races. The all-inclusive package comes with complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Because space was a concern for the comfort of the patrons, AJM will be constructing an elevated deck with an adjustable roof to raise and lower to ensure maximum coverage during the races. The deck will be specially designed and decorated to provide the same ambiance and luxury as received on the VVIP stand. Adjoining to the deck, a 45ft Trailer will be placed to further accommodate additional patrons.

The services of Crown Vibes Sound Company were hired to provide a state of the art linear ray sound system and ambient lighting that will be strategically placed around the venue for maximum coverage. Media screens will be erected to provide real time coverage of the races and replays where necessary.

During the intermission of his driving practice Mr. Nasrudeen “Junior” Mohamed explained, “The response has been tremendous since we started advertising. As a driver myself, I would want my entire family to be secure and well taken care. This is why “We got you covered” on race day. The demand for tickets has increased especially since we have decided to deliver the tickets to patrons directly. We would not be over crowding the section so get your tickets early.”