Team Unknowns, Achievers to battle in ExxonMobil Futsal final

…$500,000 to the winners on Saturday in Linden

Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal tournament semi-finals on Saturday were considered a goal fest, with 33 goals scored in just two matches.

However, when the dust settled on an exciting night of the event organised by New Era Entertainment, Team Unknowns and Achievers made it out of the rubble to contest the final on Saturday.

The knock-out formatted tournament saw all its matches played at the Retrieve Hard Court and with a large crowd expected at Linden’s only public venue that’s fitting to host such an event, one can expect fireworks as Team Unknown and Achievers battle things out for $500,000.

The losing finalist will walk away with $200,000.

Team Unknowns marched into the finals with a commanding 10 – 4 win over YMCA.

While many expected the more skilful Unknowns side to win, taking into account the make-up of their roster, no one predicted a lopsided affair since YMCA reached the penultimate stage with some good futsal display.

Adrian Aaron netted four times for the winners, with Ryan Hackett and Jermaine Beckles netting twice, along with a goal each from Donavan Francis and Darrel George.

Shanual Jordan scored all four of his side’s goals.

All is not lost for YMCA since they will contest the third-place game on Saturday for a chance to win $100,000.

While the YMCA/Team Unknowns clash was a forgone conclusion the moment it started, it was not the same in the other semi-finals.

Achievers toiled for their win over Team R9, winning by a single goal (10-9).

It was a slug-out between the two sides; Joel Isaacs had seven of the winner’s 10 goals scored, with the others coming from Mickel Jefferies (two) and Tyrie McAlister scoring the other.

Omar Williams also had a brilliant night, but not enough to see his side through to the final, where he scored five goals. Jermain Kingston and Amaique Mayers had two apiece in the loss for Team R9.

New Era Entertainment said they are pleased with the support shown towards the tournament so far, particularly the high intensity with which the matches were played.

According to the organisers, upon the tournament’s completion, a community project with the winning team will be done as part of the ExxonMobil sponsorship.