Title to find new home

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Edition…

Kaieteur News – A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Demerara zone on November 5th, as Vryheid’s Lust defeated holders Melanie-B in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at the Haslington Tarmac.

Vryheid’s Lust downed Melanie-B 2-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the conclusion, Vryheid’s Lust took the lead in the fifth minute, while Melanie-B equalised in the seventh minute.

Vryheid’s Lust will now oppose Beterverwagting (BV)-A, after the latter defeated Church Yard 2-1. Delroy Deen and Ralph Pollard scored in the third and 11th minute respectively. For the loser, Rashleigh Morrison scored in the sixth minute.

On the other hand, Lilliendaal Hustlers, and Non Pareil will compete in the second semi-final matchup. Lilliendaal Hustlers edged Old School 1-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 0-0.

Non Pareil defeated Victoria Eagles 3-2, after overcoming a 0-2 deficit. Andrew Murray netted in the ninth minute, alongside a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal and regulation time counts as two] in the 18th minute. For the loser, Sherwin Skeete scored in the fourth and seventh minute. The semi-final section and eventual final will be staged on November 5th at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Portmore will face-off with Team Cruel, and Buxton will battle Uprising in the Plate division semi-final round, following quarterfinal wins. Portmore defeated Belfield 3-0. Colin Jones recorded a (GG) in the 18th minute, while Denzel Junior netted in the eighth minute.

Team Cruel downed Bare Root 4-3. Jerome Harrigon bagged a double in the sixth and 16th minute, while Ian Dooker, and Jemar Harrigon netted in the fifth and 15th minute respectively. For the loser, Dequan France scored in the ninth minute as well as tallied a (GG) in the 19th minute.

On the other hand, Buxton Diamond downed Paradise 2-1 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the conclusion, Teshawn Gordon scored for Paradise in the sixth minute, while Alister Thomas equalised in the 13th minute. Uprising defeated Haslington 2-0. Dante McAulay registered a (GG) in the 19th minute.