Surujpaul leads Wakenaam Strikers to nine-wicket win as Seeraj Bhimsain U19 tourney continues

All-rounder Toshall Surujpaul struck an unbeaten half century and picked up four wickets to lead Wakenaam Strikers to a nine-wicket win over Wakenaam Royals when the Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament continued on Saturday.

Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Wakenaam Royals posted 135-8 after the game was reduced to 25 overs due to rain. Gladewin Henry Jr. struck five fours and four sixes in a top score of 70, while Bumeshwar Ramkissoon made 19 and Tikeshwar Nankoo 12 not out.

Toshall Surujpaul claimed 4-19 and Golcharran Chulai 2-3; while there was one each for Ravy Nandalall and Aarav Sukram.

Wakenaam Strikers responded with 140-1 in 20.1. Surujpaul slammed four fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 77, while Nazam Mohamed made 35 not out with two fours. The pair came together after opener Nandalall went for six and took their team home without further hiccups.