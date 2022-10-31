Latest update October 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Persaud wins male open category, London retains female title

Oct 31, 2022 Sports

GTT Guyana open

The respective prize winners with their accolades

Avinash Persaud and Shanella London turned in sterling performances to be crowned overall male and female champions respectively when the GTT Guyana open golf tournament concluded yesterday at the Lusignan Golf Course.

Avinash Persaud (L) accepts the winning prize from Hilton Wong of GTT.

Persaud found himself in second position at the end of day one in the 0-9 category, but overcame a spirited Jalen Raman of Fiji by one stroke as he registered a best gross of 150 overall and best net of 148 to be crowned champion for the 11th time.

Aleem Hussain took the prize for scoring the best net on day one with 72, best net on day 2 went to Rakesh Harry with 71, while best net on day one and two was taken by Persaud.

Best gross day one went to Jalen Raman with 72, best gross day two was taken by Persaud with 76 and day one and two best gross was Persaud with 150.

Raman had best gross of 152 and a best net of 152. Ridel Doekoe of Suriname had a gross of 160 and net score of 158.

Shanella London collects her prize from Hilton Wong of GTT.

London shot a best gross of 171, while former champion Christine Sukhram placed second with 175 gross and Julie Stephenson with 183 gross.

In the 10-18 flight, Seepaul Suknanan with 166 took the best gross day one and two, while best net day one and two went to Ayube Subhan with 143.

The best net in the 19-28 flight was won by Roy Dory with 135; he also won the best gross on day one and two with 181.

Karim Haniff carted off the best net day two prize with 64 while Ryan Hackett with a gross score of 92 won the best gross on day one.

Jalen Raman receives his trophy from a GTT representative.

The longest drive on day one and two in the female category was taken by Shanella London, while Sabi Dhori won the nearest to the pin.

Jalen Raman claimed the longest drive on day one while Persaud won the nearest to the pin on day one.

Men’s Longest drive on day two went to Avinda Kishore and the men’s nearest to the pin on day two was taken by Lakeram Ramsundar.

The competition attracted participants from Fiji, New York, Canada and Suriname.

President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Pur Persaud congratulated the winners and thanked the sponsors.  (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

 

 

 

 

 

