Orphan who topped Guyana under-15 batting rewarded with cricket gear…

…to receive assistance over the next three years

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) President Bissoondyal Singh presented cricket gear to National under-15 opening batsman Navin Boodwah on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the GCB office in a simple handing-over ceremony.

The 14 year old Boodwah, who hails from Port Mourant, was Guyana’s leading run-scorer during the rain- affected CWI Rising Stars Under-15 50 Overs Tournament played in Grenada in August. Boodwah had a top score of 48 in Guyana’s 26-run win against Windwards but it was his innings of 26 off 24 balls in a 15 over per side match against Trinidad and Tobago which showed his ability to adapt to an even shorter version. Head Coach Latchman Yadram said that innings gave the team a quick start which enabled Guyana to post a winning total of 96-5 in their allotted 15 overs.

Boodwah who lives at the Balnivas Shelter in Achorville Port Mourant and attends the Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary School started playing cricket in January of this year for Port Mourant Cricket Club (PMCC). When asked what motivated him to start playing cricket, he said it was Pandit Jagmohan who told him that he has talent and that he should consider playing hard ball cricket. It was those words that inspired him. He further stated that Pandit Jagmohan eventually encouraged him to join the PMCC because of the obvious talent he displayed while playing cricket among his friends.

During the presentation, the GCB President also made a pledge to Boodwah that he will be provided with financial and other assistance over the next three (3) years.

Administrator of the Shelter, Ms. Nodan Ramphal, told the GCB that Boodwah is one of five (5) children from the shelter who play cricket and that they are encouraged to take their education seriously and not just focus on sports. She expressed gratitude for the contribution made by the GCB and thanked President Singh for the kind gesture.

The soft spoken Boodwah thanked the GCB President for the much-needed gear and was very happy for the contribution.

GCB President Bissoondyal Singh congratulated Boodwah for having a successful tournament in which Guyana narrowly missed out on winning the championship when they placed second to Champions Leewards Island. Singh is confident that Boodwah’s achievement will serve as an inspiration to all children of all levels in Guyana.