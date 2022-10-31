Marriage dem pon de rocks

Kaieteur News- Dem boys hear dis one pon Tik Tok. A man went to he pastor and tell he pastor how he want to live forever.

De pastor look at he and tell he, “Get married!”

De man was surprised. So he asked de pastor, “Dat gan make me live forever?’

De pastor answer, “No, it will kill de desire?’

Deh gat some people in Guyana nah want get married. Dem courting dem girls fuh years and dem nah want to tie de knot. De more dem girls and dem parents ask dem fuh get married, de more dem men mekking excuse.

Nuff young people afraid to get married. Dem claim dem want enjoy life before dem tie de knot.

It remind dem boys of de story of de man wah walk into a bar and tell de barman, “Meh twenty year old son asked meh what marriage was like. So ah had to give he a demonstration.

“So, what yuh tell him” de bartender asks.

“Ah told him, ‘It’s fine.’ And then ah gave him the silent treatment for three days.”

Some people does come to dem boys and ask dem boys how dem marriage last so long. And dem boys does try to be honest and give dem de benefit of years of wisdom and experience. De odder day one man come and ask dem boys de secret of dem marriage. Dem boys explain, ‘’ Meh wife and I take time to go to de restaurant two times a week – a little candlelight, dinner, soft music and dancing. She go Tuesday and dem boys go on Fridays.

Talk half. Leff half.