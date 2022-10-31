Man killed trying to save friend during cutlass attack over woman

Kaieteur News – A man was killed on Saturday along the Annai Access Road, North Rupununi Region Nine, while trying to save his friend during a cutlass attack by two suspects.

Dead is Aires Matthews and the friend, he saved is Radesh Phulya from being chopped to death. The deadly chopping took place around 00:00hrs (midnight) on Saturday allegedly over a woman.

Phulya told police that he and Matthews along with some other work colleagues were drinking beers in his white canter truck parked on the Annai Access Road when the two suspects, armed with cutlasses pulled up in a car. He alleged that the men pulled him off the canter truck and began to chop him about his body. His other colleagues ran for their lives but Matthews stayed behind and intervened to stop the men from chopping his friend to death but they attacked him too. The suspects reportedly chopped Matthews to his forearm and chest before escaping in their car.

Matthews and Phulya were moments later picked up by public-spirited persons and placed in the canter. One of the individuals drove them to the Annai Health Centre. Phuyla was treated for his chop wounds but Matthews was pronounced dead on arrival. That matter was later brought to police’s attention and after learning that Phuyla condition was stable, detectives were sent to take a statement from him.

Detectives have since learnt that attack might have stemmed from a jealous rage over a female teacher that Phulya had been talking to at a bar earlier on Friday evening. Police are currently hunting the suspects.