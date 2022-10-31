Major upsets highlight penultimate day

Bounty Supermarkets Indoor Hockey Championship…

Kaieteur News – The penultimate day of the Bounty Supermarkets Indoor Hockey Championship proved exciting for some and disappointing for others.

The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall came alive at 2:40 hrs when the Hikers Cadets took on the YMCA Old Fort Beta. Both teams failed to score, but this 2nd Division – Group B, the men were exciting.

The pressure of the game saw green cards given to Old Fort’s Luis Adams and Paul D’ Andrade for technicalities they created.

In the other 2nd Division match, the most goals were scored for the night. GCC Pitbulls unleashed on the Saints Scorpions 11-1 at the end of the game. Samuel Woodroffe netted a triple and Lennox Carol a double; other teammates contributed one a piece. The solitary scorer for the Scorpions was Taise Seepaul.

Group ‘A’ of the Men’s 2nd Division saw Saints Superstars submit to YMCA Old Fort Top Form 2-1. The Superstars were the first to register a goal in the 15th minute through the hands of Jabari Lovell, but Old Fort Top Form responded when a penalty corner was awarded to them in the 20th minute. Shaquan Favourite converted this corner, and in the 25th minute, Warren Williams added support for his team with a field goal.

The Hikers men in the Vets category went down to Bounty GCC 3-1 as the umpire blew the final whistle. The consistent Kevin Spenser found the back of the net twice and Devin Hooper supported him. The energetic Devin Munroe managed to tuck one goal past the keeper for the Hikers.

The Hikers men succumbed again in the Vets category to YMCA Old Fort. This time, the score ended 5-2 in favour of the latter. Jason De Santos netted three, John Abrams and Adrian Brant had one a piece for the YMCA Old Fort. Devin Munroe, who was the most consistent Hikers Vets scorer, served a double.

GBTI GCC Spice and GBTI GCC Tigers defeated the Saints women and Woodpecker Hikers, respectively. Ashley de Groot-Khalil and Sonia Jardine took triple goals, with a double from Abosaide Cadogan and Trisha Woodroffe’s (captain) single, gave the GBTI GCC Spice ladies a 9-1 win over Saints Women.

In the other ladies’ match-up, the Woodpecker Hikers succumbed to GBTI GCC Tigers 5-0. The Hikers ladies fought to the end, but the presence of Sarah Klautky with three goals for GCC secured their win. She got support from her captain Gabriella Xavier and midfield/forward, Madison Fernandes.

The second quarter of the Men Group ‘A’ match between Pepsi Hickers and Saints Splinters proved to be interesting. The Splinters responded equally to the two goals the Hickers threw at them, thus setting a pace for a showdown. However, the Hickers stamped their dominance in the fourth quarter, leaving the Splinters in their wake. The game ended 7-3 for the Pepsi Hickers. Devin Munroe and Andrew Stewart were the lead scorers for the Hickers.

In the evening’s final match, the GCC The Sequel yielded to Saints S’ Team 3-2. Dwayne Scott netted a double for the ‘The Sequel’, but his goals were in vain as Oshazay Savory and the Garnette brothers, Baraka and Shomere, all netted one a piece.

The semi-finals and finals were played yesterday at the same venue.