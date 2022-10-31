Golden Sands Hotel comes on board with Big Man Cricket O50s Caribbean Cup

Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) is pleased to announce its latest partnership arrangement with Golden Sands Hotel in Barbados for the West Indies O50s teams participating in the 2022 Big Man Cricket O50s Caribbean Cup a release from the association informed. CWIMA prepares to welcome all its touring countries and their guests to beautiful Barbados within the next few days and look forward to an exciting BMC masters’ tournament in the Caribbean.

This tournament is the first of many to be held in the West Indies and would very well see the hosting of the Over 40s World Cup in 2025 which is likely to feature 16 international countries. CWIMA is extremely appreciative of this partnership arrangement with Golden Sands Hotel which is a beautiful Hotel nestled along the historic Oistins coastline capable of providing you with the thrill of an awesome Caribbean experience in an intimate and personal environment just across the street from the inviting turquoise waters of the south coast.

Golden Sands will be the official hotel for the West Indies teams and will also be the preferred host venue for the Closing/Presentation Ceremony on Friday evening of November 11th. CWIMA has also organized a Karaoke afternoon on Saturday, November 5that the Ixora Restaurant & Bar of the Golden Sands Hotel which will be open to all the countries taking part in the BMC Caribbean Cup, namely: Hosts West Indies, Canada, England, India, UAE, USA, Wales and West Indies A.

Golden Sands Hotel is pleased to be associated with the West Indies O50s masters’ teams and CWIMA towards the successful hosting of this inaugural BMC O50s Caribbean Cup and trust that will be a long-lasting and very fruitful relationship for everyone way into the future. Already CWIMA has indicated that they are planning to host 6 countries in January/February 2023 for the Big Man Cricket O60s Caribbean Cup in Barbados which will feature hosts West Indies, Australia, Canada, England, Rest of the World and the USA.