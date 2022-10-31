GCB congratulates Colin Stuart on completion of his Master’s Degree in Project Management from the University of the West Indies

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has extended congratulations to its Territorial Development Officer (TDO) Colin Stuart on the successful completion of a MSc Degree in Project Management from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus. Stuart also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Guyana.

In his prime, Stuart was one of the fastest bowlers in the region and beyond and represented both Guyana and the West Indies. His first class career for Guyana spanned from 1994 to 2003. In addition, Stuart also played 6 Tests and 5 ODIs for the West Indies between 2000 and 2001.

TDO Stuart is an integral member of the GCB Regent Road staff complement, with specific responsibility for cricket development in Guyana.

The President and Executive members of the GCB would like to extend best wishes to him and encourage him to continue his assiduous work geared towards the advancement of cricket in Guyana, and by extension the region.