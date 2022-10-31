Fudadin, Nandu powers Everest to title with 10-Wkt win against GCC

GCA/GTT T10 cricket…

– Persaud stars in semis win over DCC

By Sean Devers

Back-to-back victories by Everest on Friday at the DCC ground saw them romp to the inaugural GCA’s GTT T10 Open title under lights in entertaining semi-final and final contests.

Watched good sized gathering, which included Speaker of the House and Everest’s President Mazoor Nadir, GCC batted first under a clear night sky, but only West Indies U-19 batter Mavindra Dindyal who played some classy shots in 36 from 22 balls with two fours and three sixes and big hitting Joshua ‘Hulk’ Wade who hit three sixes in a cameo 21 from eight balls, got into double figures, as GCC were bowled out for 81 in 9.1 overs.

Man-of-the-Match 37-year-old Assad Fudadin, who played three Tests, hit an unbeaten 33 from 17 balls with two fours and three sixes and along with 19 year-old Matthew Nandu, who made an entertaining undefeated 45 from 24 balls with six fours and a six, saw Everest to 85 without loss in 6.4 overs.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Persaud removed Martin Pestano Bell (3) before he trapped Renaldo Ali Mohammed lbw for a duck as the GCC batter stood his ground and remonstrated with the Umpire before leaving the field in rage at 16-2.

A direct hit from Richie Looknauth was a brilliant piece fielding but Timothy McCalmont seemed very unlucky to be given run out for a duck before Devon Lord (5) was caught and bowled by Looknauth as GCC slipped to 26-4 in 3.1 overs.

A 47-run stand between Dindyal and Wade lifted hopes for the GCC fans but once they were removed in the space of a run, the Bourda Boys were precariously placed 72-6.

Looknauth (3-15) and Kishan Tracy (2-9) ensured GCC lost their last six wickets for nine runs after Fudadin had started the slide with 2-22.

In the semi-final, Everest, led by an attractive 62 from 26 balls decorated with four fours and sixes, from Akshaya Persaud and an unbeaten 24 by former West Indies Batter Assad Fudadin, 19 from Dindyal and 10 not out from Troy Gonsalves, reached 123-2 with four balls to spare.

The Camp Road side were replying to DCC’s 121-6 on the back of a brutal 14-ball 42 with three fours and four sixes and Peter Perez whose 47 came from 24 balls with three fours and four sixes.

The pair joined forces at 11-1 and carried the score to 63-2 before the 52-run stand was broken when a bullet-like straight drive which crashed into the non-striker’s stumps who was out of his crease and with one bail still in place, the wicket was broken and Barnwell was run out.

Perez, looking to hit his fifth six was stupendously caught at long-on by a leaping Fudadin at 114-4.

Sachin Singh (13) was the other batter to reach double figures.

At the presentation, the Man of the match Award was won by Fudadin, Nandu copped the prize for the Batter with the highest score and Looknauth received the Best Bowling Performance and the Fielder with the most dismissals Awards.