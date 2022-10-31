Female division impresses on opening night

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament…

– Back Circle, Sophia make strong statements

Kaieteur News – Four female teams and four male teams recorded victories on Saturday evening when the Petra organised MVP Sports Futsal Tournament continued with ten intriguing encounters at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The females began their campaign for top honours as they opened the night’s proceedings with Fruta Conquerors defeating Tiger Bay, 2 – 1. Tiger Bay got the jump early on the opposition when Shania Easton scored in the fifth minute.

Five minutes later, Sandra Johnson equalised then returned in the 13th minute to give her side the lead with a goal that went unanswered.

In the next match, GDF trounced Herstelling, 5 – 1, in a one-side affair. Odessa Romes drew first blood in the first minute, a goal each came from Anastasia Horshan (14’) and Abiola Haywood (20’) while Kendra Williams (14’, 17’) solidified GDF’s performance with a brace. Jasmine Persaud (5’) was Herstelling’s lone goal scorer.

Police triumphed over GT Panthers, 2 – 1. The victorious side went ahead in the fifth minute from a Tiandi Smith-strike but Glendy Lewis equalised for the opposition the very next minute. It was a back and forth encounter until Alleia Alleyne found the decider in the 20th minute.

In the final women’s match, good all-round play from both sides resulted in Avocado Ballers winning 1 – 0 against Santos. Alicia Headley scored the winning goal in the tenth minute.

When the men took the pitch, Sophia, Gold is Money, Back Circle and Stabroek Ballers all recorded commanding victories.

Sophia won with the most goals on Saturday as they defeated Vengy FC, 7 – 3. They were led by Shemar Koulen’s (5’, 14’, 15’) hat-trick, Lennox Young’s (13’, 17’) double and a goal each from Dequan Sealey (20’) and Shemroy Arthur (18’). Vengy’s goal scorers were Angel Villarva (4’), Jesus Periera (8’) and Edgardo Herrera (15’).

Back Circle dominated against an experienced Campbellville unit and won 4 – 1. Simeon Moore’s (4’, 11’, 12’) hat-trick was a solid foundation, fortified by a 16th minute goal from Stephan McLean. Marlon Gentle’s ninth minute goal was an equaliser that eventually rotated into a consolation goal.

Gold is Money won, 5 – 1, against Mocha Family as Jamal Pedro (3’), Michael Ballack (12’), Darren Benjamin (7’) and Dextroy Adams (4’, 15’) were all successful to overshadow the lone goal scored by Mocha’s Dorville Stewart (10’).

Stabroek Ballers cruised to victory over BV Team Cruel, 3 – 1. Neron Barrow recorded a first minute goal for BV but with DaCosta Abyagye’s (4’, 11’) brace and a 20th minute goal from Dorwin George, the East Coast team ended up conceding defeat.

Future Stars’ match with Tiger Bay was an intriguing one that ended 4 – 3 in the former’s favour. Doubles from Jamal Cozier (3’, 6’) and Keron Solomon (17’, 20’) ensured victory even as Orin Moore (4’) and Akil Plass (9’) found the back of the net and were also gifted with an own goal in the 16th minute.

The night’s final match was a nail biter that saw Sparta being held, 3 – 3, by Bent Street. Deon Alfred broke the previous fastest goal record when he put Bent Street ahead two seconds into the match. In the third minute, Pernell Schultz equalised before Ryan Hackett pushed Sparta ahead in the eighth minute.

Bent Street’s Colin Nelson scored in the 13th minute to bring the scores level once more before Schultz completed his brace in the 15th minute, giving his side the lead again. However, victory was not to be for Sparta as Nelson completed his double in the 17th minute, which saw the match progress to a draw.

More matches on Wednesday…

The Tournament continues on Wednesday, November 2, with another ten matches on the card from 18:30 hrs, at the same venue.

The Women’s Division starts the night with Fruta Conquerors going up against Herstelling followed by Santos versus GT Panthers from 19:10 hrs. At 19:50 hrs, GDF will meet Tiger Bay while Police face Avocado Ballers from 20:20 hrs.

For the Men, Tiger Bay and Mocha Family get the ball rolling then Sophia lock horns with Campbellville from 21:15 hrs. Bent Street and BV collide from 22:00 hrs while Back Circle take on Vengy FC at 22:45 hrs.

The evening’s final two scheduled matches start from 22:30 hrs and 00:15 hrs as Sparta battle Stabroek Ballers and Gold is Money clash with Future Stars, respectively.

The third edition of this tournament is sponsored by MVP Sports with support from Ansa McAl, through their Lucozade and Magnum bands, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.