Behavioral/Cultural specialists should lead MoM

Latest update October 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – It was recently reported that His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, informed that a Committee spearheaded by Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken has been formed to address matters related to the 1000-Man initiative to end violence against women.
While Brigadier Bess and Commissioner Hicken are experts in their fields, I would like to suggest that Behavioral/Cultural Specialists should lead such a Committee. This is paramount for success and this change should be seriously considered.
Sincerely,
Dr. C. Kenrick Hunte
Oct 31, 2022GTT Guyana open Avinash Persaud and Shanella London turned in sterling performances to be crowned overall male and female champions respectively when the GTT Guyana open golf tournament concluded...
Oct 31, 2022
Oct 31, 2022
Oct 31, 2022
Oct 31, 2022
Oct 31, 2022
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of then Minister, Cathy Hughes addressing Mash celebrations in West Coast, Demerara... more
Kaieteur News- Why is it that when women are attacked, there are individuals and groups which take the moral high ground... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]