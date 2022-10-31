Behavioral/Cultural specialists should lead MoM

Latest update October 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Oct 31, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – It was recently reported that His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, informed that a Committee spearheaded by Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken has been formed to address matters related to the 1000-Man initiative to end violence against women.

While Brigadier Bess and Commissioner Hicken are experts in their fields, I would like to suggest that Behavioral/Cultural Specialists should lead such a Committee. This is paramount for success and this change should be seriously considered.

Sincerely,
Dr. C. Kenrick Hunte

