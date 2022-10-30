Two matches on today; finale billed for November 6

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League…

Kaieteur News – Today has been chosen as the penultimate playing date of the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League, as four teams will play in their final match of this edition at the Ministry of Education Ground.

According to the organising team, Petra, today’s opening match kicks off at 14:00 hrs as the two teams at the bottom of the table, West Ruimveldt and Friendship, go head to head. After that, Dolphin and North Ruimveldt will contest the feature match of the double heade from 16:00 hrs.

After six rounds CWSS lead with 15 points, Golden Grove (14) are second, President’s College (11) – third, North Ruimveldt (10) – fourth, Cummings Lodge (9) – fifth, Dolphin (8) – sixth, West Ruimveldt (1) are in seventh and Friendship (0) occupy the eighth and final spot in the League.

The spoils for the third edition of the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers sponsored tournament are in kind to the tune of $500,000 for the winner, $300,000 for the runner up, $200,000 for the third place finisher and $100,000 for fourth.

Individual prizes include Highest Goal Scorer, Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper and Most Disciplined Team.

Additionally, the champion of this tournament along with the runner up will automatically qualify for Petra’s KFC Goodwill Football Tournament, which will comprise of six teams. Those two top finishers will compete against a field of 2 Hinterland teams and 2 foreign teams.