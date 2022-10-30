The Fundamentals of Local Govt. Elections: Here’s what you need to know

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – Have you ever pondered the importance of Local Government Elections (LGE)? As the nation approaches the next cycle of LGE, Kaieteur News will seek to highlight the various components of this crucial activity. Today’s installment will provide an introduction into what LGE is all about.

What is Local Government?

According to information obtained from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Local Government is the system of locally elected members representing their communities and making decisions on their behalf. Local factors such as geography, the environment, economic opportunities and health can be better taken into account by Local Governments charged with making decisions that affect their communities.

The data outlined that these decisions can relate to the effective and efficient provision of services to meet community needs, to the regulation of certain functions, to the facilitation of local activities and to the pursuit of community goals. In making these decisions, Councils have to report to their communities in a clear and accountable way.

Further, GECOM’s information pointed out that local authorities cannot achieve their objectives alone, they work closely with the central government and with other organisations, public bodies, businesses and citizens.

As such, once elected, Local Governments are empowered to serve the people who live within the municipality or Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and Constituencies to which they were elected.

Functions of Local Government

Next, let us look at the functions of Local Governments.

Local Governments are responsible for providing many important services. Some of these responsibilities include improving working and living conditions in a specific municipality or Neighbourhood Democratic Council such as encouraging and supporting local economic activities, improving the delivery of services, promoting healthy social and cultural life, raising the level of awareness of citizens about their community, providing advice and supporting people in their communal activities, maintaining and protecting public property.

The Local Government protects and improves local physical surroundings through garbage collection, cleaning of drains and parapets and maintenance of streets.

What is the importance of Local Government Elections?

Information obtained from GECOM explained that LGE is the mechanism by which persons elect members of the communities to represent their communities’ interests and make decisions on their behalf.

Local Government Officials make decisions every day that affect the well-being of your life, the lives of your family and the community.

According to Article 71 of the Constitution, Local Government is a vital aspect of democracy and shall be organized so as to involve as many people as possible in the task of managing and developing the communities in which they live. For this purpose, the said Article 71 of the Constitution also states that Parliament shall provide for a countrywide system of

Local Government through the establishment of organs of Local Democratic Power is an integral part of the political organisation of the state.

In compliance with Article 71 of the Constitution, 71 Local Authority Areas comprising the Municipalities or towns and 65 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) have been established in Guyana.

Two primary objectives of Local Government are to (i) enable democratic local decision-making and action by, and on behalf of communities; and (ii) promote the social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of communities

Local factors such as geography are taken into consideration before part taking in the LGE.

By voting for a voluntary group, political party or individual candidate of your choice in the race to be elected, you will be electing the people who will make these very important decisions. If you don’t vote, then you allow other people who do vote to choose Local Government Officials without your input.

Those others may not share your views about issues that matter to you. Voting also provides you with an opportunity to remind the elected government officials that they are accountable to you.