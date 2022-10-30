Latest update October 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Oct 30, 2022 Sports

Still the best!

Kaieteur News – The excellent shooting led by the younger brigade in Roberto Tiwari, Sherwin Felicien, and Peter Persaud, coupled with the tested, tried and proven marksmanship of seasoned campaigners the likes of Captain Dylan Fields, Leo Romalho and Caribbean Individual Champion, Lennox Braithwaite, saw Guyana retaining its status as the Long Range Kings of the Caribbean on Friday at the  Twickenham Park Range, St. Catherine, Jamaica.

Team Guyana (from right) Sherwin Felicien, Mahendra Persaud, Leo Romalho, Roberto Tiwari, Dylan Fields and Ryan Sampson.

As has been the norm over the years, the Guyanese contingent missing the USA duo of Sigmund Douglas and John Fraser still kept the rich tradition going by blowing away the opposition with a solid combined performance.
Covid has put paid to the championships, like other sports over the past two years but the Guyanese marksmen proved that they are still the team to beat in this part of the world.

Tiwari and Felicien contributed the same points, but Tiwari had 7-VBulls to Felicien’s 3. They were the two leading shots for the lads from the Land of Many Waters.
The host nation, Jamaica, also known as the Land of Wood and Water brought up the rear as Canada and Antigua & Barbuda, ended ahead of them as the below table shows.

The curtains were set to come down on this year’s championships yesterday with the Short-Range competition.

