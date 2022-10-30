Suriname man crushed after falling off truck

Kaieteur News – A Surinamese was crushed to death on Friday after he fell off a truck at Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

The dead man has been identified only as Corojoe of Parimarbo, Suriname, who worked with a Businessman in Berbice. Corojoe was reportedly crushed to death by the truck around 14:00hrs.

Kaieteur News was told that the incident occurred while he was returning with the Businessman from Even Creek, Corentyne River

Corojoe was standing behind the truck’s cabin, when the truck fell into a hole along the trail. He lost his balance and fell between the cabin, and the truck wheel ran over him.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting identification from his family in Suriname.