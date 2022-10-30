Regal confident of defending Legends trophy at Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – Captain of defending Legends champion Regal, Mahendra Hardyal, has expressed profound confidence of his team keeping possession of the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup trophy.

He made this revelation recently as they continued to intensify their preparations ahead of the three-day softball extravaganza which is billed for November 11-13.

The tournament will be held under the auspices of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

It will be the sixth edition and three males categories are slated to compete again: Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and Open (all ages with round-arm bowling only). Four female teams are set to participate as well.

Fisherman team is Masters Champions while Ariel All-Stars captured the opening category trophy last year.

“I am very confident, look for the past four to five major outings, we are champions here in Guyana and overseas; certainly no pressure, it just boosted the confidence of our players,” Hardyal stated.

Eight teams are scheduled to participate in this category and Hardyal talked about their plans.

“Well, we will take each team as a challenge for us; legends over-50 cricket has evolved so much that you can never drop guard; everyday and every tournament teams are improving and strengthening up with players from local and overseas, so I encourage every side in this category to bring their A game,” the right-handed batsman Hardyal related.

When asked about Regal combination, the stalwart softball player responded.

“The team is balanced with skills and experience and cricket is a team’s game so we don’t single out players rather than what we discuss a lot is for everyone to play for each other,” the businessman Hardyal commented.

Hardyal further declared that his team is definitely inspired to churn out excellent performances at the mega softball showpiece.

“Yes, definitely, we are inspired to do well because of the bragging rights; I will always tell my fellow players, by being a professional team we must at all times play hard and clean to win,” he reckoned.

An optimistic Hardyal said that winning the Prime Minister Cup will be a big boost for his team as well. He also took the opportunity to welcome all the teams since they would have completed their registration and stated that cricket will be the winner because he is anticipating fun in the sun.

He made special mention to the Media fraternity, both Print and Electronic such as International Cricket Commentators John Ramsingh and Inderjeet Persaud, veteran Sports Journalist Frederick Halley of Guyana Chronicle, another sports Journalist Zaheer Mohamed of Kaieteur News, National Communications Network (Guyana) and Freelance Cricket Writer and Commentator Ravendra Madholall for help promoting the tournament and their contributions since the inauguration of the tournament in 2016.

Meanwhile, there will be attractive prizes up for grabs.

For the all the male teams, the winner will receive Guy$600,000 each and a trophy while the runners-up will cash in $50,000 and a trophy. There will be special prizes for outstanding, individual performances. The victorious ladies team will take home $200,000.

Matches will be played at various venues in Georgetown for the first two

days while all the finals are set for the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara on Sunday.

Prime Minister, the Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips, is expected to bowl the first ball.

Over 25 teams will be taking part coming from New York, Florida, Canada and across Guyana.

Regal Legends reads: Mahendra Hardyal (Captain), Mohendra Arjune, Parsram Persaud, Yunis Yusuf, Ramesh Deonarine, David Harper, Rudolph Baker, Eric Thomas, Eion Abel, Wayne Jones, Fazleem Mohamed, Nandram Samlall and Lyndon Lyght.