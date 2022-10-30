Latest update October 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana's Leading Daily

Ramnauth bats for Guyana Harpy Eagles at Super50 tournament

Oct 30, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana youth player Devon Ramnauth has thrown his support behind the Guyana Harpy Eagles team to come out victorious at this year’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 tournament which is set to commenced yesterday.

Devon Ramnauth

The first match will see Leeward Islands Hurricanes clashing with Cricket West Indies Academy team in Antigua and Barbuda.

Guyana will start their campaign on Monday in the other host-country Trinidad and Tobago. They will collide with Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval while on the same day defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will do battle with Combined, Colleges and Campuses at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Ramnauth optimistically stated that the team looked balanced and they should dominate and win the tournament.

“I am confident Guyana Harpy Eagles winning the championship this year; the team looks balanced and it is mixed with youths and experienced so no doubt they are eager to be on top,” Ramnauth revealed.

The tournament will run until November 19. There will be the conventional two semi-final encounters at the Sir Vivian Richard Stadium also in Antigua. The final is billed for that same venue as well.

Guyana Harpy Eagles are placed in Zone A along the Volcanoes, Red Force and Combined Campuses and Colleges.

Quizzed on the captaincy and the composition of the side, Ramnauth responded that they have got an experienced and successful leader Leon Johnson along with veteran left-arm orthodox spinner Veerasammy Permaul as his deputy.

“These are two experienced and quality cricketers taking up the responsibility to lead the team and with a bunch of talented players at their disposal, that would certainly give Guyana an extra chance of winning the tournament,” Ramnauth commented.

Historically, Guyana haven’t lifted the coveted trophy since 2005. Ramnauth believes it might affect the team psychologically, but advised to just play positive cricket from the commencement and put that behind.

“It is about positivity, it is about committed cricket and a great opportunity to break that jink of not winning the trophy for so long but again I am very upbeat that they could be the winner on this occasion,” Ramnauth, the Essequibian, mentioned.

Meanwhile, Zone B is comprised of: Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Cricket West Indies Academy, Jamaica Scorpions and Barbados Pride.

The full squad reads: Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice-Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Kemol Savory, Sherfane Rutherford,Tevin Imlach, Quentin Sampson, Anthony Bramble, Nial Smith, Kevin Sinclair and Clinton Pestano.

