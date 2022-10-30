No more charges for CT scans at GPHC

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday announced that effective from Tuesday, the hospital will no longer be charging persons for any computerized tomography (CT) scans performed.

The hospital in a release said that its Chief Executive Officer (ag), Mr. Robbie Rambarran, made the decision following a meeting with the Board of Directors on Thursday.

According to GPHC, the cost of a scan varies and the hospital’s management realized what heavy financial strain patients may be burdened with. With removing the charges, the hospital noted this will now translate to patients saving as much as from $15,000 to $52,000 for a CT scan. Also, it will assist in expediting the treatment and care of the patient.

“Patients will no longer have to worry about arranging a financial transaction in order to foot the bill. So this move will eliminate any financial difficulty. Management is cognizant of the cost of living and do empathize with anyone suffering from any illness,” the hospital stated.