Latest update October 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No more charges for CT scans at GPHC

Oct 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday announced that effective from Tuesday, the hospital will no longer be charging persons for any computerized tomography (CT) scans performed.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

The hospital in a release said that its Chief Executive Officer (ag), Mr. Robbie Rambarran, made the decision following a meeting with the Board of Directors on Thursday.

According to GPHC, the cost of a scan varies and the hospital’s management realized what heavy financial strain patients may be burdened with. With removing the charges, the hospital noted this will now translate to patients saving as much as from $15,000 to $52,000 for a CT scan. Also, it will assist in expediting the treatment and care of the patient.

“Patients will no longer have to worry about arranging a financial transaction in order to foot the bill. So this move will eliminate any financial difficulty. Management is cognizant of the cost of living and do empathize with anyone suffering from any illness,” the hospital stated.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Oct 30, 2022

Still the best! Kaieteur News – The excellent shooting led by the younger brigade in Roberto Tiwari, Sherwin Felicien, and Peter Persaud, coupled with the tested, tried and proven marksmanship...
Read More
2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists confirmed

2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists...

Oct 30, 2022

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament comes to an end

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament...

Oct 30, 2022

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West Indies Test Call

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West...

Oct 30, 2022

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises to be an exciting

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises...

Oct 30, 2022

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Oct 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]