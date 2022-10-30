Kudos to President Ali admitting that Government should step-up, but we need a Sports Policy!

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – When President Irfaan Ali came out and issued a statement on sports in Guyana, it could very well be the first time a Head-of-State has openly admitted that we have a problem and Government should lead the charge in getting it fixed.

Since the very first edition of my column, I’ve raised the matter of treating our athletes with respect, I’ve asked that the Government take charge of those much-needed changes, I’ve asked the President to make sports a priority area, pointing out that it is being left behind in the country’s noticeable change in landscape.

I’ve also raised the point of associations being held accountable.

Everything I’ve noted above was stated by President Ali and it was pleasing to hear; not just by me, but by many athletes and sports enthusiasts.

President Ali stated, “we can’t ask our athletes to give their best and perform at an optimal level when we don’t support them to do so.”

This is true. For years, we see our athletes being used in photo-ops after an achievement, while nothing is given to them to prepare for their journey to success.

I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was Nicolette Fernandes Letter to the Editor in the October 24 Kaieteur News, where the country’s most decorated squash player spoke eloquently on several key issues in sports, particularly the treatment of our athletes.

Fernandes said there is an unspoken expectation that while representing Guyana, athletes must adhere to standards of behaviour that will reflect pride and respect for our nation. “If we fall short, which we will as we are in the end as mortal as everyone else, it is up to our relevant governing sporting bodies to hold us accountable.”

In the wake of Fernandes letter, which the President read, The Head-of-State called for a governance structure and better coordination between his Government, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and the national associations/federations.

WE NEED A SPORTS POLICY!

All that was raised by President Ali and the issues put forward by Fernandes, can be addressed through a Sports Policy.

According to research, a sports policy is an outline of the direction a sport should take, according to the makers of a policy.

Policies are developed by national governments and sports organizations in order to guide sports in some desired direction.

A sport organization’s policy or government policy related to sports can therefore have a significant impact on the governance of that organization. The policy is akin to strategy.

Based on his Government’s past and present treated the urgent need for a sports policy, one might argue that they either don’t care, or see the importance of a Sports Policy.

We have been stuck with a draft sports policy since now Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony sat in the seat of the Minister of Sport, all the way to the Coalition Government which honestly set sports back many years when they moved the important sector to a department which fell under the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Social Cohesion.

Under former Ministers, Nicolette Henry and Dr George Norton who were tasked with overlooking sports at the Ministerial level, sports in Guyana regressed.

When Minister Charles Ramson Jr came into office and the PPP/C Government returned to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, he inherited an almost defunct sector where the bar was set low.

In essence, we only had the ineptness to measure Minister’s Ramson success. However, we have made significant strides in the sector, though much more could be done.

Earlier this year, while appearing on the Sean Devers show on Kaieteur Radio, Minister Ramson stated the Sports Policy would be addressed by his Ministry in 2023.

While admitting that the policy was not on the agenda for the Ministry in 2022, he explained, “when we would have had enough assessment of how the Sports Academy is going and what are the successes of the Sports Academy so that we can include firmly things that have to be kept in and it won’t change Willy Nilly.”

I tend to agree most times with Minister Ramson, but this is one time I’ll go against the Honourable Minister, taking into account the importance of the policy and massive budgetary allocation Sports has received since the President Ali Government was voted into office.

The Government’s total of $4.7B allocation to sports in the last two National Budgets, should serve as an indication that they’re serious about sports development, however, unless they make their advancement of sports policy-driven, many would challenge their seriousness.

Based on the calculation following the Minister’s statement on the Policy, it might be safe to say that we might not see a Sports Policy in President Ali’s first term in office.

However, with this in mind, at least we can agree that for once, there’s a properly-functioning National Sports Commission (NSC), which I’m sure can be used to hold the associations accountable.

After all, all sports associations seeking Government assistance will usually have to send their annual calendar and budget to the NSC.

Nonetheless, I think athletes should be at ease, knowing that they have a President who is paying attention and admitted that Government can do more and will do more.

But, we need a Sports Policy!