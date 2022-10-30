Harris’ performance ensures Police’s Super Over triumph against GDF

Commander-in-Chief Inter-Services T20 Cricket…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The wonderful atmosphere at the Police ground yesterday was befitting of a Final and the thrilling result climaxed arguably the most exciting Commander-in-Chief Inter-Services T20 tournament, with defending Champions Police beating GDF in the Super Over after the match ended in a stalemate.

With a strong breeze blowing from the Atlantic Ocean, a large and raucous crowd, which included His Excellency, President Dr Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Brigadier Godfrey Best and Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, watched GDF and Police both reach 134-8 when their 20 overs expired.

Skipper Paul Castello (21) and Jeremy Basdeo (40) added 64 for the fifth wicket while David Longe (20), who took 16 in the final over bowled by Michael Newland, in an unbeaten 23 with three fours and two sixes, and Rockeal Reddy (10), reached double figures.

Steven Harris had 2-17 and Newland 2-37 for Police, who reached the exact score made by GDF although Harris, finished undefeated on 49 with a four and two sixes from 48 balls. The in-form Troy Benn, who faced 43 balls and hit six fours and a six before falling two short of his third fifty in the tournament, was the other major contributor as Castello and Longe had two wickets each for the opposition.

In the super over that followed, Police made seven without loss off Andrew McFarlane, who took 1-12 from fours overs, including two maidens in Police’s innings.

He had Benn (5) dropped twice off consecutive balls while Harris was on two when the over was completed.

GDF were dismissed for three as both of their batters were run out.

Harris was named man-of the-match by adjudicator, former National Youth Off-Spinner, Sean Devers, while McFarlane took the best bowler Trophy as Harris also took the best batter trophy.

The fans who blew horns, were entertained by pulsating music from the Guyana Police Force String Band, while there was also live commentary during the match.