Latest update October 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises to be an exciting

Oct 30, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – For the fifth year, BM Soat Auto Sales supported the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) in their annual Costume Shooting Match.

Match Director, Captain Gary Sahai (2nd left), received the sponsorship funds from Manager of B.M. Soat Auto Sales, Vijay Desemangrazon, in the presence of GSSF Secretary, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (left) and B.M. Soat Supervisor of Sales Department, Mona Ruhoman.

This themed competition has once again been exclusively sponsored by B.M Soat Auto Sales and is expected to be an exciting one yet again.

Over the years, members turned out in their costumes, with appearances from Pocahontas, The Joker, Superman, Cowboys, Hondo, Magic Mike, Contractors and construction workers, Arrow, Super Girl, a Farmer, Racer, a Cricketer, a Biker, the Black Panther, Lara Croft, the Gold Tooth Gangster, a Rifle Shooter, Witches, Count Dracula and all sorts. It has all been done within the safety confines of the sport.

This year the match is bound to be even more exciting with invited participants expected to once again take part donning costumes of their liking, hats, wigs, paint and garb.

Three exciting Steel Challenge stages are expected to be set up under stringent security at the GDF Timehri Range and participants will fall under three divisions, Limited, Production and Wildcat. Prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each division and medals for a special category of Unclassified Beginner.

GSSF directors recently met at the showroom of B.M Soat Auto Sales, located at Lot 9 Croal Street, Georgetown, to officially launch the 2202 edition of the event.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Oct 30, 2022

Still the best! Kaieteur News – The excellent shooting led by the younger brigade in Roberto Tiwari, Sherwin Felicien, and Peter Persaud, coupled with the tested, tried and proven marksmanship...
Read More
2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists confirmed

2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists...

Oct 30, 2022

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament comes to an end

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament...

Oct 30, 2022

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West Indies Test Call

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West...

Oct 30, 2022

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises to be an exciting

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises...

Oct 30, 2022

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Oct 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]