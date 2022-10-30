GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises to be an exciting

Latest update October 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – For the fifth year, BM Soat Auto Sales supported the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) in their annual Costume Shooting Match.
This themed competition has once again been exclusively sponsored by B.M Soat Auto Sales and is expected to be an exciting one yet again.
Over the years, members turned out in their costumes, with appearances from Pocahontas, The Joker, Superman, Cowboys, Hondo, Magic Mike, Contractors and construction workers, Arrow, Super Girl, a Farmer, Racer, a Cricketer, a Biker, the Black Panther, Lara Croft, the Gold Tooth Gangster, a Rifle Shooter, Witches, Count Dracula and all sorts. It has all been done within the safety confines of the sport.
This year the match is bound to be even more exciting with invited participants expected to once again take part donning costumes of their liking, hats, wigs, paint and garb.
Three exciting Steel Challenge stages are expected to be set up under stringent security at the GDF Timehri Range and participants will fall under three divisions, Limited, Production and Wildcat. Prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each division and medals for a special category of Unclassified Beginner.
GSSF directors recently met at the showroom of B.M Soat Auto Sales, located at Lot 9 Croal Street, Georgetown, to officially launch the 2202 edition of the event.
