GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West Indies Test Call

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) congratulates TagenarineChanderpaul on his maiden call-up to the West Indies test squad. Tagenarine, who is the son of former West Indies batting prodigy, Shivnarine Chanderpau, made his first-class debut against Leeward Islands in 2013 and has to date accumulated 2669 first-class runs, including five centuries and ten fifties withan average of 34.21.The 26 years old Chanderpaul also had outstanding performances during the recent West Indies/Bangladesh A team tour, recording 109 not out and 49 in two first-class matches played.

West Indies will begin their 2022 test tour of Australia with a Three-Day practice match against ACT/NSW, from November 17, 2022, at St. Philips Oval, Canberra. This match will be followed by a Day/Night Four-Day practice match against the Prime Minister’s X1 which is scheduled to commence from at Manuka, Canberra.

These matches will provide useful practice and game readiness for the two test matches with the first scheduled to be played from November 30, 2022, to December 4, 2022, at the Perth Stadium and the second from December 8, 2022, to December 12, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval.

The President and Executive members of the Guyana Cricket Board would like to extend best wishes to Tangerine Chanderpaul and encourage him to draw from qualities that made his father a great batter of Guyana and West Indies soil.

(This is an Official Press Release of the Guyana Cricket Board.)