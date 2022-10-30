Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament comes to an end

Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championship…

Kaieteur News – The Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championship will conclude today after almost one week of pulsating hockey at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

When the tournament continued at the country’s premier indoor facility, YMCA Old Fort Top Form went down to the GCC Pit Bulls 3-2, as the Woodroffe men were on point for their team with two goals coming off the stick of Samuel and one from Vladimir.

Simeon Moore marked his name by scoring two field goals for Old Fort Top Form.

The first female game of the evening saw the YMCA Old Fort Igniters narrowly defeating the Saints women by one goal. A penalty corner was awarded to Old Fort women, and the captain Carolyn Dean leading from the front took the shot and successfully found the back of the net.

The faced-off in the Vets over 35 categories saw Bounty GCC defeating YMCA Old Fort 4 – 2.

Old Fort opened the scoring in the third minute when player Askofu Simon punctured the GCC net with a field goal. But this small victory did not last long as Kevin Spenser responded, followed by a double from Devin Hooper. The other goal for Old Fort came from Jason De Santos.

The final match of the evening took place between GBTI GCC Spice and GBTI GCC Tigers.

The Spice ladies were on point and netted four goals, with Ashley Khalil scoring twice. She was followed by Sonia Jardine and the hunter Abosaide Cadogan.

The Tigers put up a good fight but only managed three goals, with captain Gabriella Xavier making a double and being supported by the aggressive and quick Sarah Klautky.

Meanwhile, after a week of pulsating Hockey, Woodpecker Hikers remain undefeated in the women’s category, earning them the number one spot. In the second position is GBTI GCC Tigers.

In Group ‘A’ men, Bounty GCC stands on top, while GCC The Sequel is in control of Group ‘B’.

GCC Vintage is ranked number one after playing three games in the Vets category.

Actions continue Sunday as semi-finals and finals showdown, promised to be exciting and exalting as trophies for MVP, Best Keeper and first place winners, among others, are up for the taking.