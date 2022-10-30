Latest update October 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament comes to an end

Oct 30, 2022 Sports

Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championship…

Kaieteur News – The Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championship will conclude today after almost one week of pulsating hockey at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Askofu Simon (right) in action for Old Fort during night four of the Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championship.

When the tournament continued at the country’s premier indoor facility, YMCA Old Fort Top Form went down to the GCC Pit Bulls 3-2, as the Woodroffe men were on point for their team with two goals coming off the stick of Samuel and one from Vladimir.

Simeon Moore marked his name by scoring two field goals for Old Fort Top Form.

The first female game of the evening saw the YMCA Old Fort Igniters narrowly defeating the Saints women by one goal. A penalty corner was awarded to Old Fort women, and the captain Carolyn Dean leading from the front took the shot and successfully found the back of the net.

The faced-off in the Vets over 35 categories saw Bounty GCC defeating YMCA Old Fort 4 – 2.

Old Fort opened the scoring in the third minute when player Askofu Simon punctured the GCC net with a field goal. But this small victory did not last long as Kevin Spenser responded, followed by a double from Devin Hooper. The other goal for Old Fort came from Jason De Santos.

The final match of the evening took place between GBTI GCC Spice and GBTI GCC Tigers.

The Spice ladies were on point and netted four goals, with Ashley Khalil scoring twice. She was followed by Sonia Jardine and the hunter Abosaide Cadogan.

The Tigers put up a good fight but only managed three goals, with captain Gabriella Xavier making a double and being supported by the aggressive and quick Sarah Klautky.

Meanwhile, after a week of pulsating Hockey, Woodpecker Hikers remain undefeated in the women’s category, earning them the number one spot. In the second position is GBTI GCC Tigers.

In Group ‘A’ men, Bounty GCC stands on top, while GCC The Sequel is in control of Group ‘B’.

GCC Vintage is ranked number one after playing three games in the Vets category.

Actions continue Sunday as semi-finals and finals showdown, promised to be exciting and exalting as trophies for MVP, Best Keeper and first place winners, among others, are up for the taking.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Oct 30, 2022

Still the best! Kaieteur News – The excellent shooting led by the younger brigade in Roberto Tiwari, Sherwin Felicien, and Peter Persaud, coupled with the tested, tried and proven marksmanship...
Read More
2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists confirmed

2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists...

Oct 30, 2022

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament comes to an end

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament...

Oct 30, 2022

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West Indies Test Call

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West...

Oct 30, 2022

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises to be an exciting

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises...

Oct 30, 2022

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Oct 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]