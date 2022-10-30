Businessman Tamesh Jagmohan secures victory against Guyana Chronicle in libel suit

Kaieteur News – Prominent Businessman and gold dealer, Tamesh Jagmohan has secured victory in the libel suit against the Guyana Chronicle.

On August 17, 2020, Jagmohan had filed a lawsuit against Guyana National Newspaper Ltd., Publisher and printer of the Guyana Chronicle Newspaper, and Adam Harris, the writer of the article, seeking various orders touching and concerning certain defamatory statements published in the Sunday’s Edition of the Guyana Chronicle on May 3, 2020.

In his lawsuit filed by Attorneys-at-Law Glenn Hanoman, Manoj Narayan, and Joshua Abdool, Mr. Jagmohan claimed damages in excess of $200 million for defamation and exemplary and aggravated damages together with injunctions to compel the removal of the defamatory article from the newspaper’s website and to restrain the further publication of the defamatory statements.

At the time of the publication of the defamatory article, the Guyana Chronicle Newspaper was under the management and stewardship of a Board of Directors appointed by the previous Government and an Editor-in-Chief, Nigel Williams, whom was appointed by the members of that Board. A new Board of Directors was appointed in September, 2020, and that Board considered the allegations in the lawsuit filed by Mr. Jagmohan and also sought legal advice thereon.

The new administration of the Guyana Chronicle realized that in its Sunday Edition of May 3, 2020, at page 11 under the caption “A PPP financier hosted the diplomatic mission on Election Day” a number of baseless and unfounded statements and allegations against Mr. Jagmohan were published for which there was no evidence in support. It was further determined that none of the allegations published against Mr. Jagmohan could be corroborated or supported by any records or information in the possession of the newspaper and that the publication was completely unjustifiable and indefensible.

As a result, the Guyana Chronicle under the administration of its new Board immediately caused the defamatory article to be removed from the newspapers website and online archive.

Added to this, Mr. Jagmohan and the Publishers of the Guyana Chronicle have recently concluded and entered into a terms of settlement whereby the newspaper has accepted liability and responsibility for the publication of the defamatory article and have agreed to pay compensation to Mr. Jagmohan in a mutually agreed sum. This settlement is limited to the liability of the Guyana Chronicle Newspaper to Mr. Jagmohan.

The Board of Directors of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited and the Management of the Guyana Chronicle Newspaper also extended their unconditional and unreserved apologies to Mr. Jagmohan and his family for the embarrassment, humiliation, and anguish which the defamatory article must have caused.

The recent developments in the libel suit do not affect the liability of Adam Harris, who is also a Defendant in the case.