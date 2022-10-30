AFC calls Govt-led consultation process on electoral reform a farce

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has described the Government-led consultation process on electoral reform as a farce.

Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan, during a recent Press Conference stated that while his party stands committed to electoral reform, its participation had to be aborted when it became evident that the People’s Progressive Party / Civic (PPP/C), via its Minister of Governance, Gail Teixeira and its Attorney General, Anil Nandlall made a farce of that consultation process.

According to Ramjattan, the monologues both Gail Teixeira and Anil Nandlall took approximately two hours–a complete monopolisation of a proposed three hour process.

He said, “This domination was obviously too irksome and vexatious not only for the AFC and its APNU Parliamentarians who attended, but for the representative of ANUG, Timothy Jonas and Yog Mahadeo, prominent Social Activist, who walked out.”

The AFC Leader reiterated that an electoral reform process must realise amendments to the law which must find consensus to the whole country and not half of it, to the extent that elections are held with a higher level of acceptance and a lower level of criticism.

At the Constitutional level, he said that the AFC will be pressing for a Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that is comprised of an additional three civil society members to dilute the highly partisan politicised membership as presently exists.

At the Statutory level, the AFC Leader said his party will be pressing for amendments for early voting for polling day staff in similar manner as the Disciplined Forces, for use of available technology, namely, biometrics at the registration stage and electronic voting, and for house to house registration periodically, preferably eight years.

As previously stated, this will also help eliminate the judicial determinations forced upon the Chairperson in the existing arrangements. He said there is also need for term limits for the Commissioners and not a security of tenure for life.