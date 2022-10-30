Latest update October 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

AFC calls Govt-led consultation process on electoral reform a farce

Oct 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has described the Government-led consultation process on electoral reform as a farce.

Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan, during  a recent Press Conference stated that while his party stands committed to electoral reform, its participation had to be aborted when it became evident that the People’s Progressive Party / Civic (PPP/C), via its Minister of Governance, Gail Teixeira  and its Attorney General, Anil Nandlall made a farce of that consultation process.
According to Ramjattan, the monologues both Gail Teixeira and Anil Nandlall took approximately two hours–a complete monopolisation of a proposed three hour process.

Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan

He said, “This domination was obviously too irksome and vexatious not only for the AFC and its APNU Parliamentarians who attended, but for the representative of ANUG, Timothy Jonas and Yog Mahadeo, prominent Social Activist, who walked out.”
The AFC Leader reiterated that an electoral reform process must realise amendments to the law which must find consensus to the whole country and not half of it, to the extent that elections are held with a higher level of acceptance and a lower level of criticism.
At the Constitutional level, he said that the AFC will be pressing for a Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that is comprised of an additional three civil society members to dilute the highly partisan politicised membership  as presently exists.

At the Statutory level, the AFC Leader said his party will be pressing for amendments for early voting for polling day staff in similar manner as the Disciplined Forces, for use of available technology, namely, biometrics at the registration stage and electronic voting, and for house to house registration periodically, preferably eight years.

As previously stated, this will also help eliminate the judicial determinations forced upon the Chairperson in the existing arrangements. He said there is also need for term limits for the Commissioners and not a security of tenure for life.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Team Guyana tightens grip on WIFBSC Long Range title

Oct 30, 2022

Still the best! Kaieteur News – The excellent shooting led by the younger brigade in Roberto Tiwari, Sherwin Felicien, and Peter Persaud, coupled with the tested, tried and proven marksmanship...
Read More
2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists confirmed

2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists...

Oct 30, 2022

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament comes to an end

Exciting finals anticipated tonight as tournament...

Oct 30, 2022

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West Indies Test Call

GCB congratulates Chanderpaul on his maiden West...

Oct 30, 2022

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises to be an exciting

GSSF/B.M Soat’s annual Costume match promises...

Oct 30, 2022

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Defending champ among quarterfinalists

Oct 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]