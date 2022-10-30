49 contractors bidding to construct Tuschen and Mocha Police Stations

Kaieteur News – With $1 billion earmarked from this year’s budget for the construction and rehabilitation of several police stations countrywide, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it is preparing to use part of that sum to facilitate the construction of the Tuschen and Mocha Police Stations.

The projects which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office, saw a total of 49 contractors vying to execute the construction. According to the Ministry’s Engineer, it estimated to cost Guyana $91 million to build the Tuschen Police Station and $87 million to build the one at Mocha.

Utilizing it allocation also, the Ministry is looking to spend another $22 million for infrastructural works on the recently reconstructed Ruimveldt Police Station. The station was reconstructed to the tune of $59 million.

Meanwhile, bids were also opened for air transportation services for several Amerindian communities. The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs who is undertaking the project is seeking the services for communities in Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Infrastructure works for Ruimveldt Police Station.

Casting of Guyana Police Force Senior Officers’ living quarters compound.

Construction of Mocha Police Station.

Construction of Tuschen Police Station.

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Provision of air transportation to Amerindian communities in Region One.

Provision of air transportation to Amerindian communities in Region Eight.

Provision of air transportation to Amerindian communities in Region Nine.

Provision of air transportation to Amerindian communities in Region Six and Seven.

Supply and delivery of one nineteen seater reconditioned mini-bus.

Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Construction of access bridge at Moor Farm, Wakenaam, Region Three.

Rehabilitation of existing irrigation structures on the north eastern dam of the East Demerara Water Conservancy- Lot4&5.