2022 Courts Pee Wee U-11 Quarterfinalists confirmed

Kaieteur News – Following the Round-of-16 segment of the COURTS Pee Wee Under-11 School Football Tournament, which was contested on Saturday at the Ministry of Education Ground, eight teams have advanced to the quarterfinal stage.

For the teams that lost yesterday, their campaign is not over since they will be competing for positions 9 – 16.

Yesterday, Ann’s Grove and St. Pius were the first two schools to advance after recording wins over Tucville Primary and Den Amstel, respectively.

Ann’s Grove defeated Tucville, 3 – 0, as Rafee Berkshire (1’) and Isaiah Pellew (21’, 38’) accounted for the goals. For St. Pius, they comfortably got past Den Amstel, 4 – 0. After Octain Moore (4’) drew first blood, Aaron Vasconcellos (23’, 30’, 40’) produced a remarkable hat-trick to propel his side to victory.

Soesdyke then got past Craig Primary 5 – 4 while West Ruimveldt brushed aside Smith’s Memorial, 5 – 0.

Soesdyke had their five goals scored by Nathan Roberts (10’, 40’), Joshua Caesar (15‘), Joshua Charles (43’) and Jaythan Lamazon (50’) while Craig’s four goal scorers were Maurice Fields (18’),Darion Livan (16’), Denzil McKenzie (44’) and Phillip Sealy (46’).

For West Ruimveldt, Aaron Archer (12’, 20’, 40’) led with a hat-trick while he was supported by Malachi Alleyne (7’) and Teon Francis (15’).

Enterprise Primary prevailed, 3 – 0, against Timehri Primary as Nahshon Wharton (21’, 25’) doubled for his side along with a goal from Fabio Kowlessar in the 35th minute.

Marian Academy advanced after a 4 – 0 triumph over COLAACO. Nyhl George (1’, 3) was the leading goal scorer with a brace while Kaleigh Todd (28’) and Christian Viapree (34’) pitched in with a goal each.

Redeemer also progressed with a 5 – 1 win over Mocha Primary. Doubles from Adiel Hamilton (12’, 36’) and Jonathan Ollivierre (38’, 40’) along with a 42nd minute goal from Jayden Kendall led the dominant side to victory. Jonathan Williams (30’) scored Mocha’s consolation goal.

The day’s final match saw North Georgetown win, 4 – 0, against Winfer Gardens. Randel Edinboro started the scoring with a goal that took only 43 seconds to acquire while Shawn Douglas (13’) and Anthony Horshan (40’) effectively supported with a goal each.The tournament, which is supported by Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports, continues this Saturday at the same venue.