Women being hunt for glory tonight

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament…

– Sparta & Bent St, Back Circle & C’ville to clash

Kaieteur News – Tonight, the Petra organised MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes, but the highly anticipated Women’s Division also commences as they kick off the action from 18:30 hrs with four matches at the National Gymnasium.

Eight women’s teams are involved in the tournament. Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Conquerors, Tiger Bay and Herstelling are in Group A while Group B comprises of Guyana Police Force (GPF), Santos, Avocado Ballers and GT Panthers.

In the first match, Conquerors are set to collide with Tiger Bay then GDF will face Herstelling from 19:10 hrs. The third match in the division will see GPF take on a GT Panthers unit from 19:50 hrs then Santos and Avocado Ballers meet from 20:20 hrs.

The Men take the pitch after that as Stabroek Ballers and BV Team Cruel resume the competition. Vengy FC take on Sophia from 21:15 hrs while Future Stars are fixed to played Tiger Bay from 22:00 hrs. At 22:45 hrs, Gold is Money and Mocha Family will locks horns before the final two feature matches begin.

At 23:30 hrs, the in-form Back Circle squad will take on a highly experienced Campbellville team while Sparta and rivals Bent Street cap off the evening’s play from 00:15 hrs.

For the men, the Champion will cart off with $500,000 while the runner up will have to settle for $300,000. Third place carts off with $200,000 while the fourth place finishers walks away with $100,000.

Additionally, the winner of each of the six groups in the male division will receive $50,000 while second place takes home $30,000; third place pockets $20,000 and fourth receives $10,000.

After the Group stage, the top two finishers in each group along with the best two third place teams will advance to the next round.

In the Women’s division, the Tournament winner pockets $200,000, second place bags $100,000 while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award will also be up for grabs in both divisions.

This tournament is also supported by Ansa McAl, through their Magnum and Lucozade Brands, along with assistance from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.