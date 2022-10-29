Woman found dead at seawall had drowned

– Autopsy finds

Kaieteur News – An autopsy conducted on the remains of Esther Sudhan, 28, of Lot 20 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Friday, has found that she had died by drowning, compounded by multiple blunt traumas. The pathologist told police that the blunt traumas she sustained and the bruises seen on her remains when it was found on Monday last might have been caused by her body being tossed against rocks and obstacles by the rough waters.

Sudhan’s nude remains were found around 15:30hrs on Monday at the Uitvlugt Seawall, West Coast Demerara (WCD), but at the time of its discovery, police did not have an identity for the body.

It was not until her husband, known as “Rocky Boy” a 31-year-old fisherman, turned up at a police station in the Region Three district on Wednesday to report her missing, that police realized that the remains they had found was Sudhan’s.

He told police that she had gone missing on Sunday night. The man recalled that she had been drinking at home and had gotten drunk. They got into an argument and she became angry and walked out of their home around 21:00hrs that night. ‘Rocky Boy’ said that Sudhan left the house barefooted and was wearing a yellow top and long black tights. The man recounted that she had a bottle of Banko Wine in her hand. Since then he had not seen or heard from her.

After lodging the report, police took Rocky Boy to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where the body was being stored, but he could not positively identify it to be that of his wife. However, the following day he returned and was able to positively identify the remains.