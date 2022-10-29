US$2M ANSA McAL branch opens in Berbice

Kaieteur News – ANSA McAL on Thursday launched a new location in Berbice that will allow for residents there to enjoy all the services being offered at its Georgetown outlet.

The spanking new facility was constructed in Palmyra, Region 6, Berbice at a cost of US$2 million and features a mini mart, Penta Paint shop and warehousing which will also include Ansa motors.

This year, the company is celebrating 30 years of being in Guyana.

At the opening ceremony, Managing Director of the company, Troy Cadogan said that, as they celebrate their 30-year anniversary, they are proud of the achievements made in Berbice. He noted that while the branch existed in Berbice, it did not include all the facilities that are available at the Georgetown location.

Cadogan opined that, “the time was actually right for us to actually invest into owning our own here in Berbice.”

He further stated that the new location will not only cater for all the ANSA McAL businesses but will also give the staff a more comfortable environment and will have on sale, products from other companies such as Banks DIH Ltd, Demerara Distillers Ltd and more.

Cadogan said that while the Ansa mini mart is a smaller version, it is expected to provide shoppers with an improved shopping experience.

“So when you come in, you will not only be restricted to the ANSA McAL brands but you will have the opportunity to purchase a full gamut of products that you can fill the basket…”Additionally, with the Penta Shop now included, Berbicians will be able to choose from 1000 different colours of paint when deciding.

Also speaking at the event was President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of the Private Sector Commission, Ryan Alexander. Alexander lauded the company for showing confidence in the Berbice economy and by extension, the Guyana economy by expanding with a new and improved facility.

“The Government of Guyana and the private sector have been working really hard to market the opportunities that are available across the sectors in Guyana and we have seen tremendous response and we are very happy for people like ANSA McAL who are here using the experience in the market to expand…” Alexander said.

He also expressed satisfaction in the fact that employment opportunities will be provided with the new facility in place.

In closing, Mark Bikhai, Branch Operations Manager highlighted that the project is ANSA McAL ‘s commitment to the Berbice community.

The Regional Chairman David Armogan who was listed to speak as the feature address was not present due to other commitments.