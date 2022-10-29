The PPP should be excited at the prospect of a new voters’ list

Dear Editor,

The PPP does not have the god given right to govern eternally and in any old way, it wants to. People keep asking what my take on Local Government Elections is. Most of you are well aware that I have not commented on the issue. It is important that we get things right, put Guyana first and be transparent in everything we do thus gaining the confidence of all Guyanese regardless of race, colour or creed. Therefore, the call for a new Voters’ List must be seen in that light.

The PPP should be excited about the prospects of a new Voters’ List because it is forever boasting that it commands the majority of votes at elections. My party, the AFC and other smaller parties in the opposition will not be a part of Local Government Elections or any elections without a new Voters’ List. This country will be brought to a standstill if this Government believes it can bully its way and get away with skullduggery over and over again. Let us play fair and win the confidence of all Guyanese. Let our politics be transparent and clean.

If the PPP wins the elections with a new Voters’ List and those elections are free and fair, I will acknowledge a new PPP Government and support its policies for a better Guyana for all of us. We hold our nation at ransom while we confuse the electorate and have them wallowing in doubt for too long. This must no longer be acceptable. Let us save our country and not lead it down the road to perdition.

Sincerely yours,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist