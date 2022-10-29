Team scores 291-3 in 20 overs as play in the tournament continues

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Vishnu Super Store T20 cricket competition

Kaietreur News – A blistering century in a team score of 291, another team score of 228 and a 1 run win were some of the highlights of the latest rounds of the Vishnu Super Store T 20 cricket Competition for teams on the Upper Corentyne.

No 68 Turn Team inflicted a massive 227 runs beating over Line Path Cricket Club after their batsmen pulverized the Line path attack to score a massive 291-3 in 20 overs. Leading the assault was Tooran Persaud who hammered an unbeaten 109 (8×4, 9×6), Anthony Dourjoudhan 58 (4×4,4×6), D. Dhani 48 with extras 43.

Line Path in reply were dismissed for 64. Bowling for Turn Team, Dourjoudhan snared 3 wickets, while L. Chaitnarine got 2.

In a nail biting encounter, Just Try Cricket Club squeezed past Yakusari Horizon by 1 run. After scoring 112 with Anandeo Inshan 46, Shafeek Deran and R. Kamcharan picked up 2 wickets. Horizon ended on 111 as Karim Amin 40 led their effort. Bowling for Just Try R. Ramdass snared 4-10.

Crabwood Creek Sports Club defeated Race Course Vitality by 58 runs after scoring 228-6 with N. Deo 58 (4×4, 4×6), L. Seegobin 43, B. Sookram 33, J. Singh 27 and extras 30.

Bowling for Race Course Vitality, R. Jabbar picked up 2 wickets. They in reply ended on 170 with B. Sahadeo 49 not out, J. Moore 38, H. Sahadeo 27 and Extras 30 with Q. Khan taking 2 wickets bowling for CWC.

Jukestown won from Eagles Cricket Club by 9 wickets. Eagles CC made 77 with Jamal Khan 27 and extras 26.

Bowling for Jukestown, there were 2 wickets each for Wayne Garnette and G. Beresford. In reply they hurried to 79-1 as Jevon Beresford 36 and Clarence Beresford 28 were undefeated. Extras contributed 14.

Scottsburg United defeated Line Path Raptors by 4 wickets after bowling them out for 44 with W. Khan 4 wickets, A. Kram Ali and T. Pellew 2 each as they replied with 47-6.

NO 70 MYO scores 175 with Mohamed Khan 45, Anand Mahadeo 36 and Anand Khan 19. CWC All family were bowled out for 55 to lose by 120 runs with Salim Khan 26, Alim Khan 20.

Bowling for MYO, Kumar Khemraj and M. Khan took 2 wickets each.

No 70 Young Blood defeated No 64 Fighting Marines by 7 runs after scoring 127 with Victor Pedro 48, Justin Walton 22 and extras 28. Fighting Marines were bowled out for 120 with A. Persaud hitting 34, V. Sugrim 30 and Steven Embrack 25. Bowling for Young Blood, Fazil Ali and Mohammed Azarudeen took 2 wickets each.

Cut and Load whipped Rama Krishna by 8 wickets after bowling them out for 75 with K. Heera 34.

Bowling for Cut and Load, Seeraj Chatterpaul claimed 5-10, Deoprakash Ramdat and Ramesh Omerpersaud had 2 each to do the damage. They in reply reached 76-2 in 8 overs with extras 21.

The competition is continuing with 30 teams participating. Former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman is the coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)