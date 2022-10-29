Swift actions by ranks save man from being chopped to death

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday arrived at a crime scene at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), minutes after receiving a report and managed to save a victim from being chopped to death by another man.

According to information received by this media house, the chopping took place during the morning hours. The two individuals got into an argument with each other and it turned violent.

The suspect armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the victim across the neck but before he could inflict more wounds on the man, police ranks showed up.

He was arrested and the victim was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was admitted.

The victim’s condition is listed as stable while the suspect remains in police custody.

Investigations continue.