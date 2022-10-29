Latest update October 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Swift actions by ranks save man from being chopped to death

Oct 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday arrived at a crime scene at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), minutes after receiving a report and managed to save a victim from being chopped to death by another man.

According to information received by this media house, the chopping took place during the morning hours. The two individuals got into an argument with each other and it turned violent.

The suspect armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the victim across the neck but before he could inflict more wounds on the man, police ranks showed up.

He was arrested and the victim was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was admitted.

The victim’s condition is listed as stable while the suspect remains in police custody.

Investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s Lennox Braithwaite is the new ‘King of the Range’

Guyana’s Lennox Braithwaite is the new ‘King of the Range’

Oct 29, 2022

…WIFBSC Individual Championships concludes in Jamaica Kaieteur News – Guyana has maintained its rich tradition of dominating the Individual Championships at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting...
Read More
Saints Superstars, Pepsi Hiker among latest winners

Saints Superstars, Pepsi Hiker among latest...

Oct 29, 2022

Team scores 291-3 in 20 overs as play in the tournament continues

Team scores 291-3 in 20 overs as play in the...

Oct 29, 2022

Devers happy to be a part of Super50 Commentary team

Devers happy to be a part of Super50 Commentary...

Oct 29, 2022

Women being hunt for glory tonight

Women being hunt for glory tonight

Oct 29, 2022

COURTS Pee Wee Round-of-16 kicks off today

COURTS Pee Wee Round-of-16 kicks off today

Oct 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]