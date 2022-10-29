Saints Superstars, Pepsi Hiker among latest winners

Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Thursday night of the Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Tournament got off to a similar start as the previous day with Saints Superstars brushing aside Saints Scorpions 5-0 in the 2nd Division category.

Javid Hussain registered his name on the scoresheet in the 13th minute followed by Quinn Tobin, who scored a double. Jabari Lovell and Robert Marcus also netted a piece for the Superstars.

In the next matchup of this division, YMCA Old Fort BETA and Saints Snipers played to a 2-2 draw.

In the ladies division, the GBTI GCC Tigers and Hikers Woodpeckers remain undefeated. The GCC ladies drubbed Saints, 6 – 1, while Hikers Woodpeckers edged Old Fort Igniters, 2-1.

Captain Gabriella Xavier chalked up a hat-trick, Sandy Roopnarine with a double, supported by Sarah Klautky and Madison with a piece. Maria Munroe and LaTacia Chung scored for the Hikers ladies while Clayza Bobb (Saints) and Minosoda Culpepper (Igniters) were the lone goal scorers for the non-victorious sides.

The men’s division saw Pepsi Hikers beating Bounty GCC, 7-5, in an intense showdown. Jamraj “Shaq” Assanah was in overdrive scoring a hat-trick for his team.

Shaq was supported by Devin Munroe, Colonel Heywood, Andrew Stewart and Rayon Bradford. Mark Sargeant in fine style raided the Hikers circle scoring a double for his team while Kareem McKenzie, Meshach Sargeant and Kevin Spencer also managed to find the back of the Hikers net.

Both teams battled for ball possession throughout the game but the Hikers men remained unbeaten.

The veteran’s matchup was between Hickers and YMCA Old Fort with the Old Fort men giving a sterling performance. Newcomer to this category Jason De Santos was unstoppable as he secured a hat-trick for his team with a brace from Chris Lowe. The goal scorers for Hickers were Randy Hope and Robert France.

The action continues over the weekend.