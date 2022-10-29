Prashad Nagar man remanded on ‘ganja’ charges

– Accuses CANU ranks of stealing house appliances

Kaieteur News – Fifty-nine-year-old Ignatius Mann of Saachibazaar Street, Prashad Nagar Georgetown, was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared before a city Magistrate to answer to two drug possession charges.

Mann appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He denied the two charges that were read to him which allege that on Tuesday October 25, 2022, he had 174.8 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The court heard that on the day in question, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks acting on information intercepted the defendant at the Rubis Gas Station on Mandela Avenue, East La Penitence, where a glass container containing cannabis was discovered in his possession.

Mann was then arrested, cautioned and escorted to CANU headquarters located on Homestretch Avenue. He was later escorted to his Prashad Nagar residence where a search was conducted in his presence.

The court heard that the CANU ranks found several glass containers similar to the one that was discovered earlier along with five zip-lock bag containing cannabis, in a music box in the house.

The defendant’s lawyer told the court that her client usually rents the Prashad Nagar property as an AirBnB.

In an effort to secure bail for her client, the lawyer told the court that her client suffers from chronic health illnesses. However, the police prosecutor objected to bail being granted stating that the lawyer did not corroborate her client’s health illnesses to the court with any document.

Magistrate Weever denied bail and remanded Mann to prison until November 11, 2022.

Moreover, the court also heard that a quantity of cash, jewellery, brand name clothing, kitchen appliances, television, vacuum, watches, two bottles of vodka, Johnny Walker and several other items were stolen from the Prashad Nagar home following the search conducted by CANU ranks.