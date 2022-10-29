Police probing alleged rape at Region 5 rehab centre

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security along with the Guyana Police Force are currently investigating the alleged rape committed on a female resident of the Hugo Chavez Rehabilitation Centre which occurred over the past weekend.

The Ministry in a brief statement on Thursday pledged to leave no stone unturned in this matter. Acts of this nature the statement noted are unacceptable and go against everything that the Ministry tries to curb.

Regional Commander of Region Five, Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon related to this publication yesterday that the incident occurred on October 23, last and that it was reported to the police on Thursday.

He added that the male suspect has not been arrested but investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Hugo Chavez Centre which is located in Region Five is currently housing mentally challenged persons and those with drug addictions.