Police probing alleged rape at Region 5 rehab centre

Latest update October 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security along with the Guyana Police Force are currently investigating the alleged rape committed on a female resident of the Hugo Chavez Rehabilitation Centre which occurred over the past weekend.
The Ministry in a brief statement on Thursday pledged to leave no stone unturned in this matter. Acts of this nature the statement noted are unacceptable and go against everything that the Ministry tries to curb.
Regional Commander of Region Five, Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon related to this publication yesterday that the incident occurred on October 23, last and that it was reported to the police on Thursday.
He added that the male suspect has not been arrested but investigations into the matter are ongoing.
The Hugo Chavez Centre which is located in Region Five is currently housing mentally challenged persons and those with drug addictions.
Oct 29, 2022…WIFBSC Individual Championships concludes in Jamaica Kaieteur News – Guyana has maintained its rich tradition of dominating the Individual Championships at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting...
Oct 29, 2022
Oct 29, 2022
Oct 29, 2022
Oct 29, 2022
Oct 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – On Diwali night last Monday, Leonard Gildarie and I on our thrice weekly programme, the Gildarie-Freddie... more
Kaieteur News – Supporters of Forbes Burnham believed in him. They saw him as a political saviour. Most believed his... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]