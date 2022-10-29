GuySuCo’s new Board identifying specific areas of oversight

Latest update October 29th, 2022 12:08 AM
Oct 29, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
It would be most beneficial for all concerned to be advised of the respective portfolios assigned to each member of GuySuCo’s new Board of Directors. For while it appears to include identifiable experience in say, Agriculture, Human Resources, and Financial Management and possibly other qualifications, it would be most appropriate for Estate Management, for example, to be advised in writing of the specific Directors to whom they should address on related subjects. For example, in addition to industrial relations, the critical new prospect of supervising and reporting on the innovation of costly contracted agricultural estate operations will need authoritative advice that cannot be disputed. Then, there may also be a case for focused oversight of cane farming development. The Minister should review and set out these portfolios as explicitly as possible. No one has anything to lose.
E.B. John
