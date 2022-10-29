Guyana’s Lennox Braithwaite is the new ‘King of the Range’

…WIFBSC Individual Championships concludes in Jamaica

Kaieteur News – Guyana has maintained its rich tradition of dominating the Individual Championships at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championships when Lennox Braithwaite shot his way to the title as King of the Range on Thursday last at the Twickenham Park Range, St. Catherine, Jamaica.

Making a grand return after three years due to the global covid-19 pandemic and other challenges, Braithwaite, no stranger to this prestigious accolade in the Caribbean, started day one, Tuesday with a possible at the 300 Yard Range (35.4) and finished off the day just one short of possible at the 500 (49.5) and 600 (49.3) yards ranges for a first day’s aggregate of 133.12.

Braithwaite, who has also done well for himself and the nation in Canada and England, never looked back as he staved off the challenge of Canadian, Emmanuel Gauvin to win on day three and overall despite being one point behind after two days of intense shooting.

The Canadian was leading 288.23 to Braithwaite’s 287.24 at the end of day two. The Day three overall aggregate was won by another Guyanese, Roberto Tiwari who tallied 181.15 including a possible at the 600 yards (35.4) range.

Braithwaite ended one point behind on 180.15 and that was enough to take the Overall Individual Championship yet again, having done so on more than six occasions, further cementing his legacy as one of the best shots ever in the Caribbean.

“First of all, I want to give thanks and praise to God, we have survived the covid period and are still together as a team. Secondly, I would like to thank the President of Guyana for allowing us this opportunity to represent Guyana through both his part sponsorship and the use of the Timehri Rifle Ranges for one month in preparation for these championships,” Braithwaite said.

The new ‘King of the Range’ thanked the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, and corporate Guyana for their support and sponsorship. “This is my time and season and I want to use it to make Guyana proud.”

Guyana ended with five of its shooters in the top ten and seems well poised to retake the Short Range Team Championships which they had surrendered to Barbados in 2018 whilst they will aim to retain the Long Range Championship which they have come to own.

Team Guyana is led by Captain Dylan Fields and includes Braithwaite, Tiwari, Peter Persaud, Ryan Sampson, Leo Romalho, Sherwin Felicien, Ransford Goodluck, and Mahendra Persaud.

Their participation has been made possible through the kind sponsorship of the Government of Guyana, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Secure Innovation & Concepts Inc., Citizens Bank, Sterling Products, E-Networks Inc., Lennox Cush, Guyana Waste Solution, and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.

The Short Range Championships was slated to be contested yesterday whilst the Long Range Championship will conclude this year’s championships, today. The presentation ceremony will take place this evening.