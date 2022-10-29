Govt. should not respond to Opposition for its every comment and position

Latest update October 29th, 2022 12:08 AM
Oct 29, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
One wonders why and how some members of this government feel it is necessary to respond to every comment that Opposition man Norton and his colleagues have to make. It’s a diversionary tactic for the opposition to stay relevant to the public, for heaven’s sake. If as is reported, the opposition claim their polls show victory at the LGE, my response is – “So what?” When voting commences and results are in, we will see. In TODAY’s times, the average citizen wants to benefit from more Oil dollars pouring in (i.e. how these funds can actually trickle down to the average person), getting a house lot, good quality paved roads to their homes, proper drainage, good quality jobs to better themselves, better quality medical care, etc. The list is endless and there is too much lost ground to cover.
The opposition’s constant outdated comments are traps and again – diversionary. We hope going forward some members of this government are more selective in what they respond to from the opposition, and pay attention to this younger generation’s priorities. Is it possible to be more selective in what they feel they have to respond to from Norton and company?
Respectfully,
Chi Kansi
Oct 28, 2022…assure athletes of a bright future; calls for National Federations to be accountable. By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, following an apology to the nation’s athletes for...
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, a friend of mine, Rawle Welch, formerly of the Kaieteur News sports department, called me... more
Kaieteur News – Jim Jones who led more than 900 Americans to commit mass murder suicide in Guyana in 1978 had a sign... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]