Govt. should not respond to Opposition for its every comment and position

Dear Editor,

One wonders why and how some members of this government feel it is necessary to respond to every comment that Opposition man Norton and his colleagues have to make. It’s a diversionary tactic for the opposition to stay relevant to the public, for heaven’s sake. If as is reported, the opposition claim their polls show victory at the LGE, my response is – “So what?” When voting commences and results are in, we will see. In TODAY’s times, the average citizen wants to benefit from more Oil dollars pouring in (i.e. how these funds can actually trickle down to the average person), getting a house lot, good quality paved roads to their homes, proper drainage, good quality jobs to better themselves, better quality medical care, etc. The list is endless and there is too much lost ground to cover.

The opposition’s constant outdated comments are traps and again – diversionary. We hope going forward some members of this government are more selective in what they respond to from the opposition, and pay attention to this younger generation’s priorities. Is it possible to be more selective in what they feel they have to respond to from Norton and company?

Respectfully,

Chi Kansi