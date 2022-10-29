Devers happy to be a part of Super50 Commentary team

Kaieteur News – “Writing, taking Photos & doing commentary is a bit harder after my Brain Cancer Surgery,” but Guyanese cricket Commentator Sean Devers says he is happy to be a part the Super50 Commentary team for the Guyana matches in Trinidad.

Devers was a part of Commentary Team for last three First-Class matches in Trinidad after making his First-Class debut as a Commentator at Blairmont in 1995 with the help of Niam Chan, one of the best Guyanese Commentators.

Devers, who played as an off-spinner for Guyana at the U-19 level and was in Guyana’s 1999 First-Class squad, made his Test debut on Radio for CMC at Bourda at 31 when West Indies played South Africa and has Commentated in 14 Test matches including the last five played in Guyana.

Devers is the only Guyanese to do ball-by-ball Commentary in Test cricket at Providence where Sri Lanka played in 2008 and Pakistan played in May 2011.

In July 2011 he covered the India Test series in Jamaica, Barbados and was behind the mike when Shiv Chanderpaul scored the first hundred when Dominica hosted its first Test match.

Devers joined Reds Perriera as the only two Guyanese to do radio commentary in a live World Cup Semi-Final when he commentated for CMC and a Radio station in South Africa in the 2007 World Cup in St Lucia when Australia beat South Africa.

Devers who covered the West Indies ‘A’ team series in 2005 in Sri Lanka and 2010 Champions Trophy in South Africa for both Radio and Newspapers, has a unique achievement on Radio which is unlikely to ever happen again.

He did commentary in the 1998 Senior Inter-County four-day game at Enmore between Demerara and Essequibo while playing for Champions Berbice in the same tournament.

“I did commentary in two Test Matches and First-Class games in St Lucia, Antigua and Trinidad and in the last three Regional Super50 tournaments in Trinidad and Antigua since I had my Brain Cancer Surgery on October 2, 2012.

But I find it a bit harder to do commentary, write and take Photos like I did with ease before my Surgery,” Devers admitted.

Devers leaves for T&T on Sunday morning while Guyana play the Windwards at the Queen’s Park on Monday in a day/night game.