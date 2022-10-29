COURTS Pee Wee Round-of-16 kicks off today

Kaieteur News – Following the conclusion of the preliminary rounds Saturday last, the round-of-16 phase of the COURTS Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament will be contested today, October 29, at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The action is slated to get underway from 11:30 hrs with two matches being played simultaneously in this Petra-organised event that features prominently among primary schools.

Ann’s Grove will challenge Tucville on pitch one, while St. Pius and Den Amstel will do battle on the other pitch. After that, Soesdyke and Craig go head-to-head as West Ruimveldt lock horns with Smith’s Memorial, both from 12:20 hrs.

The other half of the card commences from 13:10 hrs when Enterprise meet Timehri and Marian Academy clash with COLAACO. The day’s final two matches are billed to kick off from 14:00 hrs as Mocha and Redeemer face off, while Winfer Gardens go up against North Georgetown.

Today’s winners advance to the quarterfinal stage on Saturday, November 5, one step closer to see which team wins the ninth edition of the Tournament. Meanwhile, the teams that concede defeat today will be competing for positions 9 to 16.

When the curtain come down on the tournament, a championship trophy along with medals and uniforms will be presented to the winning team, while each player will also be presented with a tablet.

The second-place side will leave with a trophy, medals and balls while third place will collect a trophy, and balls.

Cleats, balls and other prizes will be given to the player(s) judged the Most Valuable, best goalkeeper and the player with the most goals.