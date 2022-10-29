Charrandass Persaud: confirmation that karma goes around in a circle

Dear Editor,

Please indulge me: Pondering the Charrandass matter has reminded me of my beloved grandmother – Mama. Her voice keeps echoing in my head. Without any judgment for or against Mr. Charrandass, I can hear her remarking, “…but look how trouble come and meet Charrandass till at ‘e doorstep.”

Then again, the sentiments in the APNU camp: Sonya Gosh presented Charrandass with a female dog named Karma.

Sincerely,

Roger Ally

Fort Lauderdale