Charrandass Persaud: confirmation that karma goes around in a circle

Latest update October 29th, 2022 12:08 AM
Oct 29, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Please indulge me: Pondering the Charrandass matter has reminded me of my beloved grandmother – Mama. Her voice keeps echoing in my head. Without any judgment for or against Mr. Charrandass, I can hear her remarking, “…but look how trouble come and meet Charrandass till at ‘e doorstep.”
Then again, the sentiments in the APNU camp: Sonya Gosh presented Charrandass with a female dog named Karma.
Sincerely,
Roger Ally
Fort Lauderdale
Oct 28, 2022…assure athletes of a bright future; calls for National Federations to be accountable. By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, following an apology to the nation’s athletes for...
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, a friend of mine, Rawle Welch, formerly of the Kaieteur News sports department, called me... more
Kaieteur News – Jim Jones who led more than 900 Americans to commit mass murder suicide in Guyana in 1978 had a sign... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]