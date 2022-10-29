Breeze rips off rotten La Penitence Market roof

Latest update October 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A section of the dilapidated La Penitence Market roof on Friday fell off due to ‘light-winds.’
Some vendors in the market are now worried what would become of their ‘goods’ when it rains. “These zinc blow off today, right over my stall so if rain fall, we goose cook,” one of the vendors said.
Notably, it has been months since the stall owners have complained about the condition of the market roof – which has been leaking. Owing to the recent occurrence, the vendors are calling on the Mayor and City (M&CC) to rectify the situation in a timely manner.
