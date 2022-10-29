Latest update October 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breeze rips off rotten La Penitence Market roof

Oct 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A section of the dilapidated La Penitence Market roof on Friday fell off due to ‘light-winds.’

Some vendors in the market are now worried what would become of their ‘goods’ when it rains. “These zinc blow off today, right over my stall so if rain fall, we goose cook,” one of the vendors said.

The destroyed roof at the La Penitence Market

Notably, it has been months since the stall owners have complained about the condition of the market roof – which has been leaking. Owing to the recent occurrence, the vendors are calling on the Mayor and City (M&CC) to rectify the situation in a timely manner.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s Lennox Braithwaite is the new ‘King of the Range’

Guyana’s Lennox Braithwaite is the new ‘King of the Range’

Oct 29, 2022

…WIFBSC Individual Championships concludes in Jamaica Kaieteur News – Guyana has maintained its rich tradition of dominating the Individual Championships at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting...
Read More
Saints Superstars, Pepsi Hiker among latest winners

Saints Superstars, Pepsi Hiker among latest...

Oct 29, 2022

Team scores 291-3 in 20 overs as play in the tournament continues

Team scores 291-3 in 20 overs as play in the...

Oct 29, 2022

Devers happy to be a part of Super50 Commentary team

Devers happy to be a part of Super50 Commentary...

Oct 29, 2022

Women being hunt for glory tonight

Women being hunt for glory tonight

Oct 29, 2022

COURTS Pee Wee Round-of-16 kicks off today

COURTS Pee Wee Round-of-16 kicks off today

Oct 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]