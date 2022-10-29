Animals gat mo rights dan people

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Animals look like dem gat mo rights dan people these days. De odder day dem boys bin driving down de road and a stray dog decide fuh cross pon de zebra crossing.

A whole line of traffic had to wait until this stray dog tek he good time and amble across de the zebra crossing.

When he reach de odder side, he decide fuh turn back and sit down pon de zebra crossing. Horns started to blow. And it upset some people who believe dat yuh must not blow yuh horn even pon stray dog.

Deh gat people who believe dat dogs and man deh pon de same level. And dem boys respect dem fuh dem views. But dem boys beg to differ.

Deh gat people who believe dat de rights of dogs more superior to dat of man. And dem boys also respect dem belief. But dem boys beg to differ.

But none of dem animal lovers gat any right tell me dat I must not chase out a stray dog from me yard. If dem boys want a dog, dem boys gan go and get a dog. Nobody nah gat to tell me that I must not chase out stray dogs from me yard.

Me yard is me yard. And if dem boys nah want stray dogs around, den nobody can’t tell dem boys dat dem treating stray dogs bad when dem put dem out de yard.

Nobody nah gat a right fuh treat dogs bad. But nobody also nah gat no right fuh tell me that I must accept stray dogs in meh yard. Dat is dem boys position, plain and straight.

Talk half. Leff half.